GE Power Q4 net profit down 44 pc at Rs 14.87 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore during the quarter ended March 2019, a regulatory filing said. Total income rose to Rs 773.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 400.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:40 IST
GE Power India on Monday reported over 44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore during the quarter ended March 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 773.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 400.81 crore in the same period a year ago. For fiscal year 2019-20, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 84.60 crore as compared with Rs 75.40 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in 2019-20 increased to Rs 2,570.79 crore from Rs 2,035.21 crore in 2018-19. The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2020. PTI KKS RVK

