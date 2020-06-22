Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa shares down on bailout standoff with shareholder

Lufthansa shares also exited Germany's benchmark DAX index on Monday, a relegation announced early this month. The group warned last week a no vote would force it to seek creditor protection to avoid insolvency.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:48 IST
Lufthansa shares down on bailout standoff with shareholder
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lufthansa shares fell on Monday as the German government held last-ditch talks with the airline group's biggest shareholder, who is threatening to block a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) bailout unless its terms are adjusted. The stock was down 5.2% at 1101 GMT, as billionaire investor Heinz Hermann Thiele met senior government officials at the finance ministry, according to three people familiar with the matter. Lufthansa declined to comment.

The German airline has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and what promises to be a protracted travel slump, forcing it to seek a state rescue to avoid insolvency. Thiele, who holds 15.5% of the group, objects to bailout terms that would see Germany acquire a 20% stake and board seats, diluting existing shareholders, and has instead proposed an indirect holding via the country's KfW development bank.

Monday's stock decline followed a weekend message in which Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told employees less than 38% of shares had been registered to vote at a key shareholder meeting on Thursday, handing Thiele an effective veto on the bailout, which needs a two-thirds majority to pass. Lufthansa shares also exited Germany's benchmark DAX index on Monday, a relegation announced early this month.

The group warned last week a no vote would force it to seek creditor protection to avoid insolvency. That could eventually lead to break-up pressures on the group, whose other carriers include Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Swiss. As well as adding significant risk, "a protective umbrella procedure for Lufthansa would be a great embarrassment for Germany as an export nation," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Ruxandra Haradau-Doeser said.

The government has nonetheless refused so far to consider any changes to the complex bailout deal negotiated with Lufthansa management and the European Commission. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who attended the talks with Thiele along with Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, said beforehand he expected the talks to produce a consensus behind the proposed deal.

"I think discussing the proposal, which is what we do - just making clear what it is about - could organize the consensus," Scholz told a financial conference by videolink ahead of the talks with Thiele. "Lufthansa has been a very successful company before the crisis, so it's our duty to make feasible that they (survive) the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

African organizations call on governments to reopen borders for asylum seekers

People seeking safety are trapped at borders across Eastern Africa due to COVID-19 measures A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa HECA has today called on governments in t...

Fire breaks out at hazmat facility at US air base on Okinawa

A fire broke out on Monday in a storage building for hazardous materials at a major US air base on Japans southern island of Okinawa, slightly injuring dozens of personnel who were exposed to smoke or chlorine gas, the US military said. The...

Retired pope returning to Vatican after visiting ill brother

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI left Germany on Monday to return to the Vatican after a four-day visit to his ailing elder brother. Benedict, a Bavarian native, boarded an Italian air force plane bound for Rome at Munich airport. He was seen off...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5pm NATION DEL43 SINOINDIA-FACEOFF-LD TALKS Eastern Ladakh standoff India, China hold second round of Lt Gen-level talks New Delhi Indian and Chinese militaries are holding a second round of Lt General-le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020