Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reckitt Benckiser donates 30K litres of Lizol, Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corp

Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser Group on Monday donated 30,000 litres of Lizol and Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for disinfection purposes amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:21 IST
Reckitt Benckiser donates 30K litres of Lizol, Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corp

Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser Group on Monday donated 30,000 litres of Lizol and Harpic to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for disinfection purposes amid rise in COVID-19 cases. The company aims to donate total one million litres of Lizol and Harpic to help states fight the crisis, especially in public health institutions, the company said in a statement.

Besides Delhi, the company plans to donate this week to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, while other states will be covered during the next month, it said. According to Reckitt Benckiser, NDMC has been actively disinfecting containment zones, COVID-19 care centres and hospitals, quarantine centres and other infected areas.

Through this alliance, the company is looking at supporting NDMC by providing them with quality products to disinfect high-risk areas in the capital, it added. Reckitt Benckiser South Asia Senior Vice-President (Hygiene) Narasimhan Eswar said, "We wanted to extend our support to healthcare institutions and workers who are going extra mile to keep our fellow Indians safe and that's why we have decided to donate our trusted brands Lizol and Harpic for disinfection." The partnership will empower the institutions and frontline workers help break the chain of infection and keep themselves and others safe, he added.

NDMC Deputy Commissioner (Remunerative Project Cell) Ira Singhal thanked the company for the generous donation..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA receives €1.5m pledges for initiative to close gender gap in nuclear field

The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has so far received pledges totalling over 1.5 million in extrabudgetary funding for the Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, a new initiative to encourage women from around the world to pu...

Newly married woman falls to death in Greater Noida

A 27-year-old newly wedded woman died on Monday after she allegedly fell off the terrace on the first floor of her house in Greater Noida, police said. The woman, who got married on June 15, fell off the terrace around 4 am after which sh...

Karnataka MLC polls: All seven candidates declared elected unopposed

All seven candidates in the fray for elections to as many number of seats in Karnataka legislative council, were on Monday declared elected unopposed. Karnataka legislative assembly Secretary M K Visalakshi, who is also the returning office...

HC declines to consider NGO's plea on Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Gujarat High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by an NGO claiming to represent the devotees of Lord Jagannath and seeking modification of its order staying the annual Rath Yatra of the deity here due to the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020