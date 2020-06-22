Left Menu
The government on Monday decided to continue the exports ban only on specific personal protection equipment (PPE) such as medical coveralls of all classes and goggles. The DGFT said it has amended the said notification "to the extent that only items described...are prohibited for export, as part of prohibition on personal protection equipment.

22-06-2020
Exports ban now only on specified PPEs: DGFT

The government on Monday decided to continue the exports ban only on specific personal protection equipment (PPE) such as medical coveralls of all classes and goggles. Earlier on January 31, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had banned exports of all PPE including clothing and masks. The DGFT said it has amended the said notification "to the extent that only items described...are prohibited for export, as part of prohibition on personal protection equipment. All other items are freely exportable".

The PPEs which are still banned include medical coveralls of all classes/categories; medical goggles; all masks other than non-medical/non surgical (cotton,silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended) ; nitrile/NBR gloves; and face shield. These products are in huge demand on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hailing the decision, Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the notification has clarified certain points which the industry was seeking..

