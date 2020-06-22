Left Menu
Log 9 Materials deploys 'CoronaOven' products for surface sanitisation at Bengaluru airport

Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-headquartered clean-tech startup, on Monday said it has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to deploy customised versions of its UV (ultraviolet) disinfection product 'CoronaOven' at various locations at the Kempegowda International Airport in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:29 IST
Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-headquartered clean-tech startup, on Monday said it has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to deploy customised versions of its UV (ultraviolet) disinfection product 'CoronaOven' at various locations at the Kempegowda International Airport in the city. "The objective of this deployment is to ensure the safety and well-being of the passengers and airport personnel through flash sterilisation/disinfection of the conveyor belts, baggage, trolleys and various other objects of regular use at the airport, particularly in the wake of the continued threat of the COVID-19 health crisis," a statement said.

The company said CoronaOven is a scientifically-designed UV-C chamber that effectively disinfects surfaces from the COVID-19 virus, bacteria and any other types of germs or pathogens. The product, which was originally launched as a small, lightweight oven to sanitise groceries, food items, masks, etc., is now being customised into multiple sizes and configurations to meet the custom requirements of various clients and/or centers of deployment, it added.

Log 9 Materials said the product has received multiple certifications, including from the laboratories of ICMR-empanelled CSIR-CSIO and IISC Bangalore, and early adopters of CoronaOven include government bodies like NITI Aayog, Karnataka Police, and several private and public hospitals based out of Bengaluru and other cities. "We are currently in talks with various other airport authorities across different cities to design and deploy similar types of solutions that enable quick and reliable sanitization of surfaces and thus provide protection against the dreaded virus," Akshay Singhal, founder and CEO of Log 9 Materials, said.

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

