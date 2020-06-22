Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plan to restart flights from London to Delhi and Mumbai from Sept 2: Virgin Atlantic

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on June 20 that the government would start thinking on resumption of international passenger flights in mid-July when it expects the domestic air traffic to reach 50-55 per cent of pre-COVID levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:45 IST
Plan to restart flights from London to Delhi and Mumbai from Sept 2: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic plans to restart flights on the London-Delhi and the London-Mumbai routes from September 2, the airline said on Monday. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Domestic air services resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months.

"Virgin Atlantic has announced its plan to restart passenger flying to 17 additional destinations from August 2020...Flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow start on the 2nd Sept 2020 and will provide connections to a range of US destinations," the airline said in a statement. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on June 20 that the government would start thinking on resumption of international passenger flights in mid-July when it expects the domestic air traffic to reach 50-55 per cent of pre-COVID levels.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA receives €1.5m pledges for initiative to close gender gap in nuclear field

The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has so far received pledges totalling over 1.5 million in extrabudgetary funding for the Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, a new initiative to encourage women from around the world to pu...

Gilead to test inhaled version of remdesivir on COVID-19 patients in August

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday that it plans to begin clinical trials of an inhaled version of its antiviral treatment remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in August.The drug is currently used intravenously and an inhaled formulation would ...

One Black Frenchman's quest for justice against police brutality

Boubacar Drame had been helping a mother find her lost daughter in a working class Paris suburb before three police officers approached. One spoke a few words, a second took the 31-year-old Black man to the ground and kneeled across his thr...

US Domestic News Roundup: Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead; Police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York police officer suspended after apparent chokehold incident caught on videoA New York police officer was suspended on Sunday after a video posted online appeared to show him ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020