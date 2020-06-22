Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti drives in S-CNG variant of S-Presso at Rs 4.84 lakh

The introduction of the S-CNG variant is in line with the company's commitment to expand its green vehicle portfolio in the country, MSI said in a statement. The new trim comes with one litre engine delivering a mileage of 31.2 km/kg, it added. The company sold 1,06,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across the country during 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:26 IST
Maruti drives in S-CNG variant of S-Presso at Rs 4.84 lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched BS VI compliant S-CNG variant of S-Presso, priced between Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The introduction of the S-CNG variant is in line with the company's commitment to expand its green vehicle portfolio in the country, MSI said in a statement.

The new trim comes with one litre engine delivering a mileage of 31.2 km/kg, it added. "With the launch of the new trim, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Having already sold one million green vehicles, including CNG, smart hybrid vehicles, the company under its 'Mission Green Million', aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years. The company sold 1,06,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across the country during 2019-20.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Minister visits constructions initiated by previous TDP government in Amaravati capital region

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, has toured in the Amaravati capital region area and visited the constructions initiated by previous TDP government. The YSRCP government is planning...

Fujitsu-backed supercomputer with Arm chips ranks as world's most powerful

A Japanese supercomputer built with technology from Arm Ltd, whose chip designs power most of the worlds smartphones, has taken the top spot among the worlds most powerful systems, displacing one powered by International Business Machines C...

Only seriously ill coronavirus patients to be admitted in COVID hospitals: K'taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that serious symptomatic patients would be kept in COVID-19 hospitals and the asymptomatic patients would be kept in COVID care centres. Serious symptomatic patients will ...

Austria breaks ground on Holocaust memorial in Vienna

Austria broke ground Monday on a new memorial to the countrys 65,000 Jews killed during the Nazi era. The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women, and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah being erected in Viennas central Ostarrichi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020