Disruption in website due to routine update, no hacking: DPIIT

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday clarified that its website faced some disruption due to routine update and there was no incident of hacking. "It is clarified that NIC-DPIIT team had put the site on the routine maintenance mode in the forenoon of 22nd June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:40 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday clarified that its website faced some disruption due to routine update and there was no incident of hacking. The website of DPIIT was not available for some time in afternoon on Monday while a logo showing the portal in maintenance mode was being displayed.

The suspicion of hacking arose due to a symbol that appeared on the DPIIT website, which resembles a Chinese/Japanese character, with a note that the site is under maintenance. "It is clarified that NIC-DPIIT team had put the site on the routine maintenance mode in the forenoon of 22nd June. The logo on the maintenance site of DPIIT that appeared was that of a Japanese company which created the site long ago," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement. "This is to inform that DPIIT website is now running on NIC cloud and the site was recently security audited. No data loss/hacking took place in the DPIIT website today during maintenance," it added.

The government last week had warned against a large-scale cyber attack against individuals and businesses, where attackers may use COVID-19 as a bait to steal personal and financial information. India's cybersecurity nodal agency, CERT-In has issued an advisory warning that the potential phishing attacks could impersonate government agencies, departments and trade bodies that have been tasked to oversee disbursement of government fiscal aid.

In April, the government has made it mandatory for  a company or an individual from a country that shares land border with India to invest in any sector only after getting government approval. The decision was taken taken to curb opportunistic takeovers or acquisitions of domestic firms due to the current COVID-19 pandemic from countries like China.

