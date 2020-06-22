Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's projects Indian eco to shrink 3.1 pc in 2020; flags rising geopolitical risks in Asia

Moody's Investors Service on Monday projected the Indian economy to shrink 3.1 per cent in 2020 and said clashes with China on the border also suggest rising geopolitical risks in the Asian region where countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:51 IST
Moody's projects Indian eco to shrink 3.1 pc in 2020; flags rising geopolitical risks in Asia

Moody's Investors Service on Monday projected the Indian economy to shrink 3.1 per cent in 2020 and said clashes with China on the border also suggest rising geopolitical risks in the Asian region where countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics. While it pegged India's annual growth at 0.2 per cent in April, the forecast has been sharply revised after taking into consideration the disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Moody's expects the economy to register 6.9 per cent growth in 2021. In its June update to Global Macro Outlook (2020-21), Moody's said it has revised down its 2020 growth forecast for India as incoming data show the extent of coronavirus-related disruption in January-March and April-June quarters.

"April-June quarter of 2020 will go down in history as the worst quarter for the global economy since at least World War II. We continue to expect a gradual recovery beginning in the second half of the year, but that outcome will depend on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health," Moody's said. Moody's has forecast that China would be the only G-20 country to post growth this year. The expectation is that China would grow 1 per cent in 2020, followed by a strong rebound of 7.1 per cent in 2021, it added. According to Moody's, a rebound in demand would determine the ability of businesses and labour markets to recover from the shock.

"Asian countries are particularly vulnerable to changes in geopolitical dynamics. The rise in tensions between China and countries bordering the South China Sea and clashes on the border with India suggest that geopolitical risks are rising for the entire region," it said. Last week, 20 Indian army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which has increased border tensions between the two countries.

Moody's expect G-20 economies to contract by 4.6 per cent in 2020 as a whole, followed by 5.2 per cent growth in 2021. Earlier this month, Moody's had cut India's credit rating by a notch to lowest investment grade 'Baa2' citing challenges in implementing policies to boost growth and restrict fiscal slippage.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three Pakistan cricketers test COVID-19 positive ahead of team's departure to England

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for ...

Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination

Frances human rights watchdog on Monday urged authorities to take key measures to fight racial discrimination as the country has seen a series of anti-racism gatherings in the wake of the death in the US of George Floyd. In an 80-page repor...

Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Mizoram within a gap of 12 hours, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert, officials said on Monday. A 5.1-magnitude...

Remdesivir, Favipiravir antiviral drugs 'no game changers' in COVID fight, say medical experts

With pharmaceutical companies launching generic versions of Remdesivir and Favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment, medical experts on Monday said it was a positive development in the fight against the pandemic, but cautioned against regarding t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020