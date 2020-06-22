Left Menu
JioFiber users complain of service outage on Twitter; co says issue faced in northern parts

Jio said that some JioFiber customers had experienced service issues in certain cities of northern India. Down detector, which detects outages and interruptions on networks, also showed that the service was down with most complaints reported after 3 pm. "Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:12 IST
Several JioFiber users took to Twitter on Monday to complain about broadband service outage, in select locations. Jio said that some JioFiber customers had experienced service issues in certain cities of northern India.

Down detector, which detects outages and interruptions on networks, also showed that the service was down with most complaints reported after 3 pm. "Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India. Other Jio customers across India continue to avail our services. We regret the inconvenience faced by our valued customers in some areas," Reliance Jio spokesperson said in response to an e-mail query.

During the day, users flagged the issue on Twitter, tagging the JioCare handle and also posted photos of blinking red light on their routers, urging customer care for prompt action to resolve the problem. Some users complained that they did not get response from support team, while some said they could not get through to the helpline numbers. Few rued that the issue remained unresolved, despite complaints.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Please click on the link below to DM us your JioFiber ID and the Registered Mobile Number so that we can assist you further," JioCare tweeted in response to some complaints. Several users tweeted about how the internet outage had hampered their work and meeting schedules.

