Kiribati's pro-China leader Taneti Maamau wins re-election
Kiribati leader Taneti Maamau has won a closely watched presidential run-off after campaigning on a pro-China platform, shortly after the Pacific island nation switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan.Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 07:00 IST
Kiribati leader Taneti Maamau has won a closely watched presidential run-off after campaigning on a pro-China platform, shortly after the Pacific island nation switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan. The result, confirmed to Reuters by the island nation's High Court and opposition party, came after a fierce campaign that pitted the pro-Beijing leader against ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who is sympathetic to Taiwan.
"We are drafting a statement to concede defeat," opposition spokesman Rimon Rimon told Reuters by phone from Kiribati. Rimon said that he expected the government to start approaching opposition lawmakers to form a majority in parliament.
Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, had a finely balanced parliament leading into the vote, with loyalties evenly split between the candidates.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiribati
- Taiwan
- Beijing
- proBeijing
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Czech Senate speaker plans to visit Taiwan, angering China
Taiwan says warns off Chinese fighters which approached island
Defeated China-friendly Taiwan mayor says he won't contest loss
Czech Senate speaker to visit Taiwan in trip that could irk China
Taiwan warns off Chinese fighters which approached island