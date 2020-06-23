Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria exports goods worth N145.7billion to U.S between February and April 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 23-06-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 08:33 IST
Nigeria exports goods worth N145.7billion to U.S between February and April 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria has exported goods valued of N145.7billion (323.8million dollars) to the United States between February and April 2020, according to a news report by newtelegraphng.com.

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the country also recorded a trade deficit of N190.3billion (422.8million dollars) with the United States within the period.

According to the report, the United States imports from Nigeria fell 47.14 percent through the first four months of the year as exports to Nigeria decreased by 4.35 percent.

In its latest data, the United States Census Bureau (USCB) explained that the United States trade deficit with Nigeria was 1.43 billion dollars in the first four months of the year.

The bureau explained that in January 2020, the United States exported 186.9million dollars worth of goods to Nigeria, while 177million dollars goods received by Lagos ports and other seaports.

Also, it added that in February, export from the U.S stood at 244.2million dollars as Nigeria recorded 138.9million dollars, leading to a deficit of 105.3million dollars between the two countries.

As of March, some export goods, which reached Nigerian Ports, were valued at 272million dollars, while imports to the United States reached 103.6million dollars, leading to a trade deficit of 168.4million dollars between the two trading countries.

In April, 230.3million dollars exports from the U.S came to Nigerian ports, while imports received by U.S ports stood at 81.3million dollars. The bureau stated that the deficit in April between both countries was 149million dollars.

It stressed that gasoline, LNG, other petroleum gases and lead, accounted for 95.18 percent of the inbound shipments from Nigeria between January and April, noting that gasoline, other fuels rose 13.27 percent compared to last year to 50.11 million dollars.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patialas Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. Salute the spi...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police in...

White House adviser Navarro walks back on comments China trade deal 'over'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China continues in place, walking back on his earlier remarks that the pact was over, stoking volatility in markets already frazzled by the coronavirus pandemic. Nav...

Sunder Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has expressed disappointment over the proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend foreign work visas, including the H-1B, and said he would stand with immigrants and work to expand opport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020