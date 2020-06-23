Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Risk currencies recover after Navarro walks back China comments

The wild swings in currencies come as the market is also torn between hopes of economic re-openings in many parts of the world and signs coronavirus infections are rising in the United States. Market sentiment was generally positive this week as some big cities in North America, such as New York and Toronto, eased lockdowns and reopened their economies.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:28 IST
FOREX-Risk currencies recover after Navarro walks back China comments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Australian dollar and other risk-sensitive currencies bounced back from sharp falls on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was "over" were taken out of context. U.S. President Donald Trump also chimed in, saying the Phase 1 trade deal struck with China in January was fully intact, quelling market concerns that Washington may be ditching the agreement.

The Australian dollar, which had fallen as much as 0.7%, turned positive on the day to the last stand at $0.6922. The offshore Chinese yuan pared much of its earlier losses to trade at 7.068 per dollar, down about 0.15% from late U.S. levels.

The safe-haven yen dropped 0.25% to 107.16 to the dollar. "The market swings underscore how much the market is worried about possible deteriorations in U.S.-China relations," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The world's two largest economies, long mired in acrimony over trade, have clashed recently over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's plans to introduce a new security law in Hong Kong. The wild swings in currencies come as the market is also torn between hopes of economic re-openings in many parts of the world and signs coronavirus infections are rising in the United States.

Market sentiment was generally positive this week as some big cities in North America, such as New York and Toronto, eased lockdowns and reopened their economies. "From spring, the market has been bolstered by the Federal Reserve's easing and hopes of economic recovery from the pandemic. But that may have run its course amid rising infections in the U.S. since the middle of this month," said Masashi Hashimoto, senior economist at the Institute for International Monetary Affairs.

"We now have to see how much the economy will recover. The longer it takes to recover, job losses will become permanent and the problems will become more structural." That is the problem many countries around the world are facing as the virus continues to spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, with spikes in infections in southern and western U.S. states as well as Brazil. In Europe, where re-opening began as early as late April in some countries, business activity surveys due later on Tuesday will be closely watched for clues on the pace of recovery.

Economists expect the eurozone composite flash PMI to rise to 42.4 in June from 31.9 last month as European economies gradually reopen. Ahead of the data, the euro traded slightly firmer at $1.1274, extending its rebound from Monday's low of $1.1168.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US has designated four more top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, a move that could further escalate tensions between the two countr...

Kiribati's pro-China leader wins re-election in blow to Taiwan

The leader of small but strategically located Kiribati has won a closely watched presidential run-off after campaigning on a pro-China platform, in a set back to Taiwans hopes to re-establish ties with a country that ditched it for Beijing ...

China's cyber watchdog punishes livestreaming sites for "low taste"

Chinas cyber watchdog has penalised several of the countrys leading livestreaming and video platforms for spreading low taste content, reprimanding women wearing low cut clothes and men for indecent dancing and using foul language. The Cybe...

U.S. plans to slap tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada - Bloomberg News

The United States is planning to re-impose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-06-23u-s-set-to-announce-aluminum-tariffs-on-canada-by-end-of-weeksrefC6LRZopg late on Monday, ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020