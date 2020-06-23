Left Menu
Tech Mahindra, Lucideus partner to offer annual cybersecurity assessment to cos

The initiative will help global corporations measure and mitigate prevailing cyber risks in real-time through a complimentary online assessment, a statement said. "Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will enable organisations to monitor change in real-time in their digital risk posture and make cyber risk an informed business decision," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:43 IST
This will be an ongoing annual assessment aimed at bringing the most advanced cyber risk quantification solutions to customers globally, and transform the way businesses monitor cybersecurity currently, it added. "...The program will play a pivotal role to ensure proactive identification and minimization of these susceptibilities. The participating organizations will be measured and comprehensively evaluated across 25 parameters including cloud, web and network, email, domain name system, leaked credentials in the deep and dark web, internet protocol and domain reputation, employee enumeration amongst others," it said. Post the assessment, all the participating companies will receive a personalised report that will rate and score them on their present cyber risk posture and the probability of a breach occurring in the next 12 months, it added.

"With the onset of the prevailing Coronavirus, the imminent threat from increased cyber-attacks and related vulnerabilities has increased exponentially. Today our customers view cybersecurity not only as an essential security tool, but rather a part of board room discussions, as it has emerged as a key differentiator impacting both topline and bottom-line," Tech Mahindra Senior Vice President and Global Business Head ESRM, AI and Data Analytics, Rajesh Chandiramani said. Through this strategic initiative, Tech Mahindra endeavours to reiterate its position as the cybersecurity partner of choice by helping clients be future ready and secure their digital assets through proactive sharing of trends and analytics to mitigate future threats, he added.

Research and consulting firm Markets and Markets forecasts the cybersecurity segment to grow from USD 152.71 billion in 2018 to USD 248.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.2 per cent. "Cybersecurity today is the number one worry for CEOs globally and today businesses are dealing with multiple types of cybercriminals such as data extortionist, digital robbers, insiders (own employees), terrorists, hactivitists and state actors," Saket Modi, co-founder and CEO of Lucideus, said. There has been a huge rise in the sophistication of cyberattacks, and businesses will need to adopt a more proactive and objective approach in viewing their cybersecurity risk posture, he added.. "Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will enable organisations to monitor change in real-time in their digital risk posture and make cyber risk an informed business decision," he said.

