Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch revises outlook of IOC, NTPC among other state-owned firm to negative

The PSUs whose rating outlook has been revised include IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Oil India Ltd (OIL), GAIL India Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd and NTPC Ltd. "Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of six rated Indian government-related entities (GREs) to Negative from Stable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:51 IST
Fitch revises outlook of IOC, NTPC among other state-owned firm to negative

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said it has revised the outlook on ratings of six government-owned firms such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC), NTPC and GAIL to 'negative' from 'stable', following a change in outlook on sovereign India rating. The PSUs whose rating outlook has been revised include IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Oil India Ltd (OIL), GAIL India Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd and NTPC Ltd.

"Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of six rated Indian government-related entities (GREs) to Negative from Stable. The entities' long-term IDRs are affirmed at 'BBB-'. The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on India's 'BBB-' sovereign rating to Negative from Stable on June 18," it said in a statement. Also, Fitch revised the outlook on Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), which is a subsidiary of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), to negative from stable.

The rating agency also revised the outlook on private sector Adani Transmission Ltd's rating to negative from stable. "The Negative Outlook on India reflects the country's weakened growth prospects and challenges associated with a high public-debt burden," it said.

Fitch said it expects India's GDP to contract by 5 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) following strict lockdown measures imposed since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. It forecast the economy to recover and expand by 9.5 per cent in FY22, mainly driven by a low-base effect.

"It remains to be seen whether India can return to sustained growth rates of 6 per cent to 7 per cent as Fitch previously estimated, as it depends on the lasting impact of the pandemic, particularly in the financial sector. “India's medium-term GDP growth outlook may be negatively affected by renewed asset-quality challenges in banks and liquidity issues in non-banking financial companies," the statement said.

India's fiscal metrics have deteriorated significantly, despite the government's expenditure restraint, due to the impact of the severe growth slowdown on revenue, the fiscal deficit and public-sector debt ratios. Fitch expects general government debt to jump to 84.5 per cent of GDP in FY21 from an estimated 71 per cent of GDP in FY20.

Weak implementation of fiscal rules stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act contributes to Fitch's view that a speedy fiscal improvement after the pandemic recedes is unlikely. Fitch said while ratings of IOC and BPCL are equalised with those of the sovereign given the strong likelihood of support, the same of GAIL and PowerGrid are stronger than that of the sovereign at 'bbb' and 'bbb+', respectively. However, their ratings are capped at the same level as that of the state, according to the criteria. "The Outlook is Negative and we therefore do not expect positive rating action. The Outlook will be revised to Stable if the sovereign's Outlook is revised to Stable provided the likelihood of support from the state remains strong," it said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is "fake news."

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is fake news. ...

Govt, RBI's prompt policy measures helped reinvigorate economy with minimal damage: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday cited green shoots of recovery in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, and said the prompt policy measures taken by the government and RBI have helped reinvigorate the economy with minimal damage....

FOREX-Euro briefly above $1.13 after French PMI data, US-China trade deal back in focus

The euro and other currencies were higher on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was over were taken out of context. The common currency got a boost by French business activ...

Reading motivational books helped Sreejesh keep mental balance during lockdown

Back home after nearly three months of confinement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he fought against his mental demons during the lockdown phase by reading a lot of motivational literature. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020