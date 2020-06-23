Left Menu
Development News Edition

SEBI announces relaxations for listed companies having stressed assets

Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday decided to relax the pricing methodology for preferential issues by listed companies having stressed assets and exempt allottees of preferential issues from open offer obligations with immediate effect.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:12 IST
SEBI announces relaxations for listed companies having stressed assets
The new norms are expected to make fund raising easier for stressed companies. . Image Credit: ANI

Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday decided to relax the pricing methodology for preferential issues by listed companies having stressed assets and exempt allottees of preferential issues from open offer obligations with immediate effect. Eligible listed companies having stressed assets will now be able to determine the pricing of their preferential allotments at not less than the average of weekly high and low of the volume-weighted average prices of related equity shares during the two weeks preceding the relevant date.

Allottees of the preferential issue in such eligible companies will be exempted from making an open offer if the acquisition is beyond the prescribed threshold or if the open offer is warranted due to change in control in terms of takeover regulations. "The framework is aimed at helping stressed companies raise capital through timely financial intervention and protecting the interest of shareholders," said SEBI in a statement. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • SEBI

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is "fake news."

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is fake news. ...

Govt, RBI's prompt policy measures helped reinvigorate economy with minimal damage: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday cited green shoots of recovery in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, and said the prompt policy measures taken by the government and RBI have helped reinvigorate the economy with minimal damage....

FOREX-Euro briefly above $1.13 after French PMI data, US-China trade deal back in focus

The euro and other currencies were higher on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was over were taken out of context. The common currency got a boost by French business activ...

Reading motivational books helped Sreejesh keep mental balance during lockdown

Back home after nearly three months of confinement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he fought against his mental demons during the lockdown phase by reading a lot of motivational literature. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020