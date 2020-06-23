Left Menu
Tide India Announces Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador, Launches New Campaign

The association will begin with a new line of Tide advertisement featuring Ayushmann Khurrana playing different members of a family in a fun, unique manner. It is my pleasure to join hands with a fun brand like Tide, and together we endeavour to keep winning smiles and hearts with all that we do together!" Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums.

Tide, one of the leading fabric care brands in India from P&G, has appointed the very talented and versatile Ayushmann Khurrana as their brand ambassador for India. The partnership has launched with the first Tide advertisement featuring the actor, for the Tide Ultra variant designed specifically for the washing machine. Launched in India in 2000, Tide provides 'Outstanding Cleaning' and has set a high standard for laundry care. What started as a detergent for hand wash household has now evolved for machine usage as well with the launch of Tide Ultra, now further improved with stain magnets. Tide has always stood for surprising whiteness while adding a bit of humour to the laundry chores with witty advertising, becoming a brand that is quintessentially Indian! Ayushmann Khurrana, who has won millions of hearts with his choice of 'extremely relatable' movies, was hence the perfect choice for this partnership. The association will begin with a new line of Tide advertisement featuring Ayushmann Khurrana playing different members of a family in a fun, unique manner. The actor has portrayed all these characters with utmost charm. Excited about this partnership with Tide, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Tide is an iconic power brand whose values resonated with me. We both believe in spreading smiles and brightening up everyday life. I have loved watching the witty Tide ads all these years. For my first advertisement with the brand, we came together and tried to push the envelope, attempting something unique and engaging. You can see me play the roles of multiple family members in a warm, fun narrative. And this is just the start! It is my pleasure to join hands with a fun brand like Tide, and together we endeavour to keep winning smiles and hearts with all that we do together!" Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums. The first advertisement has already gone live

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbx91rySuSo. About Procter & Gamble P&G serves consumers in India with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Vicks ®, Tide®, Tide®, Whisper®, Olay®, Gillette®, AmbiPur®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Oral-B®, Head & Shoulders® and Old Spice®. P&G operates through 3 entities in India of which 2 are listed on NSE & BSE. The listed P&G entities are: ‘Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited’ and ‘Gillette India Limited’, whereas the unlisted entity (which is a 100% subsidiary of the parent company in the U.S) operates by the name ‘Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd.’ In the last 12 years, P&G’s signature CSR program P&G Shiksha has built and supported 1000 schools that will impact the lives of 10,00,000 underprivileged children across the country by providing them with access to education. Please visit www.in.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G India and its brands. Image 1: Ayushmann Khuranna in the Tide Ultra Advertisement Image 2: Tide ultra with stain magnets - Ayushmann Khuranna signed as the brand ambassador PWRPWR

