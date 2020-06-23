Left Menu
JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 938 cr

We continue to scale up our water business and have expanded our presence in Uttar Pradesh with the new order wins," JMC Projects CEO and Dy Managing Director S K Tripathi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:02 IST
JMC Projects on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 938 crore. JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is a contracting company.

"JMC Projects (India) Ltd (JMC), a leading civil engineering and EPC Company has secured new orders of Rs 938 crores," it said in a regulatory filing. The company has received water supply projects in Uttar Pradesh totalling Rs 841 crore and a building project in south India of Rs 97 crore, the filing said.

"We are happy with the new order wins in the face of challenging market conditions. We continue to scale up our water business and have expanded our presence in Uttar Pradesh with the new order wins," JMC Projects CEO and Dy Managing Director S K Tripathi said. "We remain confident of significant growth opportunities in the water business going forward," he added.

