Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedantu invests USD 2 mn in Instasolv

The transaction will also enable Vedantu to grow its focus on tier-III and IV towns where the access to quality teachers is a growing challenge and doubt solving is a key imperative for students, the statement said. Instasolv, whose team also runs askIITians, receives three million questions on its app monthly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:21 IST
Vedantu invests USD 2 mn in Instasolv

Live online learning platform Vedantu on Tuesday said it has invested USD 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) in Instasolv, a doubt-solving app for students from Class 6 to 12 for science, mathematics, IIT-JEE, and NEET. "Vedantu has invested USD 2 million as part of a pre-series A funding in Instasolv, with full rights to acquisition," according to a statement.

This is Vedantu's first investment in an edutech company and will strengthen its focus in the doubt-solving space, where doubts are solved by quality teachers in a chat format, it added. The transaction will also enable Vedantu to grow its focus on tier-III and IV towns where the access to quality teachers is a growing challenge and doubt solving is a key imperative for students, the statement said.

Instasolv, whose team also runs askIITians, receives three million questions on its app monthly. Vedantu said it has seen a massive increase during the COVID-19 outbreak as students continued learning from the safe confines of their homes. Over this period, the number of subscribers on Vedantu's platform has grown to 1.1 million with collections and revenue growing by 80 per cent.

"With this definitive shift in consumer behaviour from offline to online, Vedantu will continue to explore opportunities to scale impact, strengthen platform features and expand into new categories. Our investment in Instasolv is a strategic step to strengthen our play in doubt-solving, which is one of the key aspects of learning online," Vedantu CEO and co-founder Vamsi Krishna said. Aditya Singhal, CEO and co-founder of Instasolv, said there have been a spurt in the number of queries on its platform.

"Through Vedantu's investment in Instasolv, we plan to expand our offering and enrich features so that students can access learning on the app itself. We believe that providing access to great teachers and vernacular content (keeping in mind state syllabi) at a price accessible to tier-III and IV towns will help drive access to students," he said..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CWC urges Centre to cap COVID-19 treatment expenses in private hospitals

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide immediate relief for those paying exorbitant prices for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals by capping the prices. CWC conducted a meeting via video conferencing....

Murugappa Group records 2.8% rise in FY20 PAT at Rs 2,946 Cr

Chennai, June 23 PTI The diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has recorded a 2.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2020 at Rs 2,946 crore. The group registered a growth of 3.3 per cent in turno...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pa...

Defense lawyers in MH17 plane trial seek more investigations

Defense lawyers for a Russian charged with involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 said Tuesday that the nearly six-year investigation into the deadly incident still has not produced a definiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020