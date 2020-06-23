Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Bank Q4 net loss widens to Rs 218 crore

Public sector Indian Bank said on Tuesday its net loss for the January to March quarter expanded to Rs 218 crore from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:24 IST
Indian Bank Q4 net loss widens to Rs 218 crore
The lender reported muted corporate loan growth in FY20. Image Credit: ANI

Public sector Indian Bank said on Tuesday its net loss for the January to March quarter expanded to Rs 218 crore from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY19. This was largely due to higher provisions of Rs 1,921 crore in Q4 FY20 as compared to Rs 1,435 crore in Q4 FY19.

While the interest income moved up to Rs 5,467 crore from Rs 4,968 crore in the same period, interest expenses too climbed from Rs 3,204 crore to Rs 3,490. That resulted in a net interest income of Rs 2,003 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 1,763 crore in Q4 FY19.

However, net profit for FY 20 was at Rs 753 crore with a year-on-year growth of 134 per cent over Rs 322 crore in FY 19. Total advances grew by 10 per cent to reach Rs 205,890 crore driven primarily by growth in retail (16 per cent), housing loans (24 per cent), mortgage loans (17 per cent), agriculture (14 per cent), MSME (13 per cent) and overseas advances (11 per cent).

But corporate loans growth was muted at 3 per cent year-on-year. Allahabad Bank was merged with Indian Bank effective from April. "Post amalgamation, the merged entity enjoys the benefits of larger balance sheet size, optimised capital utilisation and wider geographic reach leading to deeper penetration," it said.

(ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CWC urges Centre to cap COVID-19 treatment expenses in private hospitals

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide immediate relief for those paying exorbitant prices for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals by capping the prices. CWC conducted a meeting via video conferencing....

Murugappa Group records 2.8% rise in FY20 PAT at Rs 2,946 Cr

Chennai, June 23 PTI The diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has recorded a 2.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2020 at Rs 2,946 crore. The group registered a growth of 3.3 per cent in turno...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pa...

Defense lawyers in MH17 plane trial seek more investigations

Defense lawyers for a Russian charged with involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 said Tuesday that the nearly six-year investigation into the deadly incident still has not produced a definiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020