16 seaplane routes identified for regional connectivity under UDAN scheme

The minister instructed the officials to come up with Indian model of waterdrome (terminal), after thorough study of the waterdrome infrastructure of the countries like the USA, Canada, Maldives and Australia. He also directed Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to join hands to commence the seaplane operation of the Sabarmati and Statue of Unity route by October, 2020.

As many as 16 seaplane routes have been identified for regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme, the government said on Tuesday. Seaplanes will offer faster and hassle-free travel option in difficult terrains of the country, it said. Sabarmati and Sardar Sarovar - Statue of Unity route is included in the project and is likely to be operationalised by October 2020. Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the seaplane projects in the 'Chai pe Charcha' meeting, a unique and innovative meeting platform of the ministry officials to bring about the changes in the Indian maritime sector.

"Till now, 16 seaplane routes have been identified under Regional Connectivity Routes under UDAN scheme," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement. "Seaplane projects will provide faster and hassle free travel option for the long, treacherous and hilly regions of the country," it said. Mandaviya said Sabarmati and Narmada River-Statue of Unity seaplane route will save time and boost tourism, as it provides a bird eye view of Narmda Valley and Statue of Unity. The minister instructed the officials to come up with Indian model of waterdrome (terminal), after thorough study of the waterdrome infrastructure of the countries like the USA, Canada, Maldives and Australia.

He also directed Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to join hands to commence the seaplane operation of the Sabarmati and Statue of Unity route by October, 2020. IWAI will manage the project of seaplane in inland waterways and SDCL will manage the projects of seaplane in coastal areas. IWAI and SDCL will coordinate with the Ministry of Shipping, flight operators, Ministry of Tourism as well as DGCA, the statement said..

