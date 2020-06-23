Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA cannot go back to pre-COVID economy: Ebrahim Patel

The Minister said this when he participated in the debate on government’s response to the COVID-19 at the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:46 IST
SA cannot go back to pre-COVID economy: Ebrahim Patel
The Minister highlighted several areas that government undertook to respond to the “unprecedented” pandemic in recent history. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel says while more still needs to be done, South Africa has risen to the challenge of responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister said this when he participated in the debate on government's response to the COVID-19 at the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

The debate took place at a time that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases breached the 100 000 marks, with 1 991 fatalities being recorded.

"Our democracy has indeed risen to the unusual and serious challenge of the pandemic. Although much needs to be done, we have shown that South Africans have the resilience and fortitude to address this challenge of our time," he said.

Patel said the government's response to the pandemic has been bold and appropriate to the scale of the crisis, which has been taken seriously by many policymakers from around the world.

He said the combination of measures to slow down the pandemic and get society ready to live with the virus until a vaccine is found have yielded positive results in the first 100 days.

The Minister highlighted several areas that government undertook to respond to the "unprecedented" pandemic in recent history.

This includes:

- Undertaking economic impact surveillance to identify the key risks and challenges faced with the pandemic so that the response can be based on the best available evidence;

- Working with private sector finance agencies to secure essential health stock. This led to the development of an integrated health stocks database and enabled the country to double the production of face masks to six million a month;

- Government introduced export controls on critical medical supplies in order to ensure supply to the local market and neighbouring countries;

- Government secured scarce medical supplies from elsewhere in the world and locally, launched industrial policy interventions through the national ventilator project;

- Government implemented interventions to ensure food and basic goods supply lines from the farms to the shop to avoid food shortages in the country;

- Measures were taken to mitigate the economic impact on workers and firms;

- Broader solidarity within society was developed and social protection measures were implemented to protect the vulnerable, which led to the establishment of the solidarity fund;

- Regulators facilitated and supported the cooperation to keep firms in businesses, including exemptions from competition legislation to enable deeper collaboration and working together;

- Government managed the lockdown and the reopening of the economy through a risk-adjusted approached, and this helped to slow down the movement of people while maintaining essential and critical economic services; and

- Government's response laid a foundation for a post-COVID economy.

"We cannot go back to a pre-COVID economy. We must take the opportunity now to build a more inclusive, dynamic and job-rich economy that the vision of the Freedom Charter entails," he said.

Earlier in the debate, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, said there is consensus that COVID-19 should be a reset button and it will chart a better and more inclusive growth path which will create vibrant, resilient and climate-smart communities.

"It is for that reason that working in the districts is going to be critical. We must build our economies through, in part, infrastructure and that infrastructure must also include the provision of basic needs – water, electricity, sanitation, health and education social infrastructure, human settlements and roads. It must also mean the decentralisation of economic activities to the districts if not to the local municipalities," she said.

She said the government will, as President Cyril Ramaphosa said, not rush to open the economy in order to avoid a surge in infections. A gradual approach to opening up the economy will be taken.

"We don't want to have massive deaths. This country, during the Spanish flu, lost more than 300 000 people almost within six weeks around black October. We don't want that situation, so we have to balance saving lives but at the same time, we have to balance livelihoods," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI branch in Meghalaya closed after employee tests COVID-19 positive

A branch of the State Bank of India SBI in Meghalayas Ri-Bhoi district was on Tuesday ordered to shutdown its operation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, state Health minister A L Hek said. The SBI employee, a resident of Assa...

CWC urges Centre to cap COVID-19 treatment expenses in private hospitals

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide immediate relief for those paying exorbitant prices for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals by capping the prices. CWC conducted a meeting via video conferencing....

Murugappa Group records 2.8% rise in FY20 PAT at Rs 2,946 Cr

Chennai, June 23 PTI The diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has recorded a 2.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2020 at Rs 2,946 crore. The group registered a growth of 3.3 per cent in turno...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020