Real estate developers are facing a labour shortages at their construction sites as workers have gone back to their native states, mostly to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Last month, the NAREDCO-UP signed an initial pact with the Uttar Pradesh government, offering to provide employments in their real estate projects to 2.5 lakh migrant labourers who have returned to the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:20 IST
Naredco's Uttar Pradesh wing to give jobs to state's 1 lakh labourers at various realty sites

Realtors' body Naredco's Uttar Pradesh wing will give employment to 1 lakh labourers, belonging to the state, at various real estate projects, the association said on Tuesday. Real estate developers are facing a labour shortages at their construction sites as workers have gone back to their native states, mostly to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Last month, the NAREDCO-UP signed an initial pact with the Uttar Pradesh government, offering to provide employments in their real estate projects to 2.5 lakh migrant labourers who have returned to the state. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by NAREDCO-UP in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. There are 250 developer members in the state chapter of NAREDCO.

"The UP wing of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) will now employ one lakh labourers at various real estate projects in UP immediately," the association said in a statement. On June 26 at Sector 94, Supernova project site, NAREDCO-UP will give letters of employment to construction workers, it added.

The state government had provided a database of about 12 lakh labourers to the NAREDCO-UP and out of this, 1 lakh workers were identified to be immediately absorbed at the construction sites. NAREDCO-UP President and Supertech Chairman R K Arora said, "This will not only help workers but also the real estate developers in UP who need to speed up the work at their projects which came to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 crisis." "We interacted with approximately 1 lakh labourers and they gave their consent to the join us immediately. More than 5,000 workers have so far joined and already started work at various construction sites in UP," he said.

