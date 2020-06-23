Left Menu
Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Pharma major Cipla will price its generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial in keeping with its conviction of providing access to the medicines at affordable cost, the company said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pharma major Cipla will price its generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial in keeping with its conviction of providing access to the medicines at affordable cost, the company said on Tuesday. "In line with our overall philosophy of driving access and affordability, the drug will be priced at less than Rs 5,000 per vial for injection 100 mg -- amongst the lowest pricing for remdesivir globally," Cipla said in an e-mailed response to PTI.

On being asked about the launch of the drug, the company said: "We have started commercial manufacturing, and the product will be available in the next 8-10 days." Hyderabad-based drug firm Hetero on Sunday said that it will price its generic version of the drug in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 per dose. Remdesivir is the only United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) treatment for adult and pediatric patients hospitalized with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Cipla has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country as part of the accelerated approval process considering the urgent and unmet medical need, the company said on Sunday. In May, domestic pharma firms Hetero, Cipla, and Jubilant Life Sciences entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with drug major Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir.

According to the Union health ministry update, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 4,40,215 on Tuesday and the death toll was at 14,011.

