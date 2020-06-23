Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need effective public health approach on ground to control COVID-19, says Niti member

Niti Aayog member V K Paul on Tuesday said the public health approach should be implemented effectively on the ground by the government, communities and all concerned stakeholders to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:38 IST
Need effective public health approach on ground to control COVID-19, says Niti member

Niti Aayog member V K Paul on Tuesday said the public health approach should be implemented effectively on the ground by the government, communities and all concerned stakeholders to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a webinar centred on a theme 'Public Health For Healthy Life' organised by industry body FICCI, Paul further said that surveillance, containment and disease control should be the priority.  Preparedness on the part of hospitals for assured access to ambulance and care is also required, he said, adding that home care should be reinforced and made more efficient by following prescribed protocols, along with safety of elderly and other people at home.  "We must look at the positive stories of COVID control. The public health approach to contain the disease through trace, test, isolate, quarantine and timely referral must be implemented on the ground effectively by the government, civil agencies, communities and all concerned stakeholders,” he said.

Paul, who is heading an Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan to tackle coronavirus outbreak, emphasised on the need to protect the vulnerable population like people with co-morbidities and improve immunity through India's  time-tested traditional system of medicine. Referring to the role of community participation, he said young people must be involved in community participation for the containment of the disease.

Paul further said this is a historical time for telemedicine, and India must promote it to keep the doctor-patient relationship and trust intact. Telemedicine will also help India in addressing the non-COVID patients, given the high burden of non-communicable diseases and other infectious diseases in the country, the Niti Aayog member pointed out.

Also participating at the event, FICCI President  Sangita Reddy said  India's death rates due to COVID-19 are lower, and the lockdown gave the country time to prepare to ramp up its health infrastructure..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

4 Afghan soldiers killed in car explosion in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, June 23 SputnikANI Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the countrys southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.The source also said the blast took ...

Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

The ICMR on Tuesday advised authorities to help all government and private hospitals, and public sector units, among others, to conduct antibody-based COVID-19 tests to allay concerns of healthcare workers and employees. Rapid antibody test...

BJP has lost political balance, its leaders balance of thought: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought. It is extreme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020