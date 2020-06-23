Need effective public health approach on ground to control COVID-19, says Niti member

Niti Aayog member V K Paul on Tuesday said the public health approach should be implemented effectively on the ground by the government, communities and all concerned stakeholders to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a webinar centred on a theme 'Public Health For Healthy Life' organised by industry body FICCI, Paul further said that surveillance, containment and disease control should be the priority. Preparedness on the part of hospitals for assured access to ambulance and care is also required, he said, adding that home care should be reinforced and made more efficient by following prescribed protocols, along with safety of elderly and other people at home. "We must look at the positive stories of COVID control. The public health approach to contain the disease through trace, test, isolate, quarantine and timely referral must be implemented on the ground effectively by the government, civil agencies, communities and all concerned stakeholders,” he said.

Paul, who is heading an Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan to tackle coronavirus outbreak, emphasised on the need to protect the vulnerable population like people with co-morbidities and improve immunity through India's time-tested traditional system of medicine. Referring to the role of community participation, he said young people must be involved in community participation for the containment of the disease.

Paul further said this is a historical time for telemedicine, and India must promote it to keep the doctor-patient relationship and trust intact. Telemedicine will also help India in addressing the non-COVID patients, given the high burden of non-communicable diseases and other infectious diseases in the country, the Niti Aayog member pointed out.

Also participating at the event, FICCI President Sangita Reddy said India's death rates due to COVID-19 are lower, and the lockdown gave the country time to prepare to ramp up its health infrastructure..