For the first time, diesel costs more than petrol in Delhi

For the first time in Delhi, diesel has become costlier than petrol.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:53 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time in Delhi, diesel has become costlier than petrol. For the 18th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Wednesday raised prices of diesel. However, no increase was witnessed in petrol prices.

While petrol costs Rs 79.76 per litre, diesel can be bought at Rs 79.88 per litre. The price of diesel has been increased by 48 paise a litre.Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

