Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q4 net down 56 pc at Rs 128.58 cr

The order inflows for FY'20 increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,048 crore despite the "challenging fourth quarter" of the financial year, it said. "The recent months have been a difficult phase, both for the global economy and the company, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:01 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar Q4 net down 56 pc at Rs 128.58 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar has reported a 56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 294.80 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

The total income of the company in the March quarter stood at Rs 2,120.50 crore, down from Rs 2,368.17 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said. For the financial year 2019-20, the consolidated net profit of the company fell to Rs 304.27 crore, from Rs 638.23 crore in 2018-19.

Total income was at Rs 5,878.77 crore in 2019-20, down from Rs 8,449.93 crore in 2018-19. The order inflows for FY'20 increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,048 crore despite the "challenging fourth quarter" of the financial year, it said.

"The recent months have been a difficult phase, both for the global economy and the company, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, we managed to win some prestigious projects internationally, entered new markets and strengthened our presence in existing markets," said Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. Ogra further said, "our teams have shown great resilience, and we continue to make concentrated efforts towards ensuring we win projects across the globe.

"With the COVID-19 situation relatively stabilizing globally and our existing order book pipeline, along with the foreseeable future business, we expect that the turnover and profitability in the current year will be better than last fiscal. This is provided the COVID-19 situation does not escalate in our target markets," Ogra said. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Lakers' Bradley opts out of NBA's restart, cites son's health

The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers will be without a starter when the NBA season resumes, as guard Avery Bradley announced Tuesday that he will not join the team next month in central Florida. Bradley told ESPN that his decis...

Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in next 3-4 hrs: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad are likely to receive rainfall in the next three to four hours, said Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre RWFC, Delhi.Rainfall wou...

Logistical hurdles could slow troop withdrawal from Germany

The Defense Department is reviewing options to begin pulling about 10,000 troops out of Germany, as directed by President Donald Trump. But even though some may be shifted to neighbouring Poland, the withdrawal will still present complex lo...

Rope found hanging in Wallace's garage was coincidence

NASCAR went to Talladega Superspeedway on heightened alert after Bubba Wallace, its only Black driver, took on an active role in a push for racial equality. Wallace had successfully called for the ban of the Confederate flag and received th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020