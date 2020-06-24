Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks dip on second virus wave fears

London stocks retreated on Wednesday as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast for the year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:46 IST
London stocks dip on second virus wave fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London stocks retreated on Wednesday as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast for the year. The homebuilder fell 2.9% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 as it posted a first-half pretax loss and said it expected annual adjusted pretax profit to fall around 60% to 70% due to coronavirus-led disruptions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.5% and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 0.1%, with financial, consumer staple, and industrial stocks among the biggest drags. A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson further relaxed a coronavirus-induced lockdown, top medics warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the new coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk.

In a bright spot, Mr. Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc rose 2% after forecasting revenue and trading profit for the new year to be above current estimates.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus ahead of the teams much-anticipated tour of England. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were among the 10 Pakistan play...

55 new cases in Tokyo as Japan expands testing

Tokyo reported 55 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the largest number since early May, but officials say the jump does not mean an immediate return to business restrictions. An official at the Tokyo Metropolitan Governments Infect...

Three die, hundreds evacuated in Ukraine flooding

Torrential rains in Ukraine have killed three people, forced hundreds from their homes and cut off villages in western regions, authorities said on Wednesday. While many were trying to guard their property, about 800 people had been evacuat...

Kyrgyz leader misses Russian victory parade as aides contract COVID-19

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov missed a World War Two victory parade in Russia on Wednesday after two people who accompanied him on the flight to Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, his office said. The parade, marking the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020