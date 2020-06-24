Left Menu
Another Memorabilia From Jaipur Watch Company: Now, Customise a Unique Watch With a Loved One

Customised to one's liking, Jaipur Watch Company manufactures coins embossed with either a loved one or a deity as per their preference to create an exclusive experience. The brand, which began by using pre-British era coins, has now scaled up to introduce several unique design ideas and works with well-established craftsmanship techniques like guilloche, besides painstakingly crafting a range of gold bespoke watches.

NEW DELHI, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to have a loved one embossed on a favorite timepiece? Look no further, as Jaipur Watch Company, India's first and only bespoke watch manufacturer, has crafted another timeless range of unique made-to-order watches. Customised to one's liking, Jaipur Watch Company manufactures coins embossed with either a loved one or a deity as per their preference to create an exclusive experience. It is perfect gifting idea and comes in both automatic and quartz movement versions with handcrafted authentic leather belt.

Speaking of the launch, Mr. Gaurav Mehta, CEO, Jaipur Watch Company, said, "This season, the pandemic and the corresponding low-tide for businesses have pushed us to go the extra mile. As always, we strive to create distinctive experiences for our customers. In fact, with this new collection, you can get a 'couple watch-46mm male and 43mm female' with each other's pictures embossed along with a note to go." Jaipur Watch Company, India's only bespoke watch company, started off by manufacturing watches incorporating Pre-British Era coins. Today, Jaipur Watch Company makes a range of custom-made watches that not just exude luxury with a subtle hint of contemporary design, but also inculcates the culture and tradition of India. The watches are designed in Jaipur and manufactured in Peenya, Bengaluru. Info on general dimensions of the watch: Case: 46mm Stainless Steel Movement: Automatic 8215 Citizen Miyota Crystal: Front and Back Sapphire Bezel: Inspired by Hand crafted design Strap: Genuine Leather, Butterfly Clasp Power Reserve: 50 Hours Water Resistance: 5 ATM Price: On request About Jaipur Watch Company Jaipur Watch Company, the 'Made in India' brand, is steeped in the age-old craftsmanship traditions of Jaipur and its history of regal lifestyle even as it leverages the technology evolution that is changing the business of watchmaking, through its workshop and factory in Bengaluru. The brand, which began by using pre-British era coins, has now scaled up to introduce several unique design ideas and works with well-established craftsmanship techniques like guilloche, besides painstakingly crafting a range of gold bespoke watches. The watch brand creates unique, classic watches that resonate with Indians because of the stories of culture and traditions, history and spirituality told through the dial.

For more information, please visit: https://jaipur.watch/ PWR PWR.

