London stocks slide on second virus wave fears

London stocks retreated on Wednesday as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast for the year.

The homebuilder fell 7.6% to its lowest in more than a month as it posted a first-half pretax loss and said it expected annual adjusted pretax profit to fall around 60% to 70% due to coronavirus-led disruptions. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.3% and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 0.6%, with financial, consumer staple and healthcare stocks among the biggest drags.

"Traders are turning nervous on the global health conditions (and) sentiment is at a crossroads between taking the rise in coronavirus cases as the new normal or to expect another lockdown scenario," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets. Optimism around a rebound in economic activity and a raft of global stimulus have helped the FTSE 100 rally about 28% since crashing to an eight-year low in March, but the pace of gains has slowed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States and some parts of Europe.

A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson further relaxed a coronavirus-induced lockdown, top medics warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the new coronavirus were likely and a second wave was a real risk. In company news, oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd slipped 7.9% and was on course for its worst day in more than two months after taking a hit in first-half trading due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc and online wine subscription company Naked Wines each rose 4% as they posted upbeat results due to a boost in demand during the lockdown.