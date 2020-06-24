Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Cements posts Q4 net loss of Rs 111 cr on COVID-19 impact

India Cements on Wednesday posted a standalone net loss of Rs 111 crore in the quarter ended March against a profit of Rs 44 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:04 IST
India Cements posts Q4 net loss of Rs 111 cr on COVID-19 impact
The company is a leading cement manufacturer with strong presence in South India.. Image Credit: ANI

India Cements on Wednesday posted a standalone net loss of Rs 111 crore in the quarter ended March against a profit of Rs 44 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The revenue for Q4 FY20 came at Rs 1,152 crore as compared to Rs 1,563 crore in Q4 FY19 while total expenses dropped from Rs 1,519 crore to Rs 1,241 crore.

The spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) severely impacted businesses in India and abroad, said the company. "The regular business operations have been disrupted severely due to lockdowns, restrictions in transportation, supply chain disruptions, travel bans, social distancing and other emergency measures," it said.

In consequence of the lockdown and other measures imposed by the Central and state governments under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the operations were shut down during last week of March, said India Cements. Operations restarted in phases during April following the government guidelines. "The pandemic situation has affected normal business operations of the company and production, sales and profitability inter alia have been impacted," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

1,540 cooperative banks to be brought under RBI's supervision: Prakash Javadekar

Over 1,500 urban and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the Reserve Bank of India RBI, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. Government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks a...

Campus Continents Educational Research Centre Continues To Inspire The Nation's Youth

Campus Continents Educational Research Centre Continues to Inspire the Nations Youth to Pursue Career in Medical Engineering and Business Studies Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Keeping academic excellence as its guiding...

European lawmakers protest Israel annexation plans

More than a thousand European lawmakers have signed a joint letter protesting Israels planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, saying such a move would be fatal to hopes for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian con...

Stand with Army, threat to territorial integrity will be fought with equal force: Ladakh MP

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had a meeting with Army Chief Gen M M Naravane here and asserted that the people of the Union Territory stands with the Indian Army and any threat to sovereignty and territorial integrity will be f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020