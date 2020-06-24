Left Menu
Diageo launches programme to support bars, pubs reeling under COVID impact

Following resumption of business operations and the sale of alcohol in bars, pubs and restaurants, outlets will be able to register their interest for the programme, it said.

Updated: 24-06-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:20 IST
Liquor maker Diageo India on Wednesday announced a Rs 75-crore programme 'Raising the Bar' to support bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to help them recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Raising the Bar' is a two-year programme to support the revival and recovery of bars, pubs and restaurants across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Diageo India said in a statement.

Diageo designed this programme following a global survey of bar owners to identify key priorities to support reopening. Their top priorities included hygiene measures, digital support and practical equipment and training to transform how their outlets will work when they reopen, Diageo said. Following resumption of business operations and the sale of alcohol in bars, pubs and restaurants, outlets will be able to register their interest for the programme, it said. It will provide hygiene kit, sanitiser and personal protection equipment and also help bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems.  Diageo India Managing Director Anand Kripalu said: "The revival of this sector is vital to the economy and to the success of our business. 'Raising the Bar' is our commitment to qualifying pubs, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol." This support extends to providing enhanced safety measures when they resume operations so that their business and employment can revive, enabling consumers to feel confident once again to socialise and lead normal lives, he said.

Under Unlock 1.0, the government has permitted restaurants to resume dine-in service from June 8, with adherence to social distancing norms and other safety guidelines..

