Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT exhorts India Inc to join its campaign to boycott Chinese goods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:28 IST
CAIT exhorts India Inc to join its campaign to boycott Chinese goods

Traders' body CAIT has appealed to Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and 50 other captains of India Inc including veterans like Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani, Ajay Piramal, Anand Mahindra and Sunil Bharti Mittal to shun the use of Chinese items in their businesses and join its campaign to boycott Chinese goods.  The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also urged Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vikram Kirloskar, Shiv Nadar, Pallonji Mistry, Uday Kotak, Nusli Wadia, Shashi Ruia, Madhukar Parekh, Harsh Mariwala, Satish Reddy and Pankaj Patel, among other prominent industrialists to lend their support to its "Bhartiya Samaan-Humaara Abhimaan" campaign.  Indian businesses in sectors such as automobiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and solar energy remain heavily dependent on imports from China.  Maruti Suzuki's Chairman R C Bhargava and Bajaj Auto's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has reportedly said that the campaign to boycott Chinese goods was not feasible as imports of Chinese components were more competitive and thus necessary for manufacturing vehicles. Interestingly, CAIT has also appealed to Bajaj Group patriarch Rahul Bajaj to join its campaign.  The Chinese exports in dollar terms to India in 2019 amounted to USD 74.72 billion compared to USD 76.87 billion in 2018. The traders' body in the letter to Ambani said "at a time when China's army in the most clandestine manner has committed a barbaric attack on the Indian army at Ladakh border resulting into the brutal killing of 20 brave sons of the country, the heart of every Indian is filled with deep anguish, resentment and abhorrence against the atrocities of the Chinese and their persistent attitude of antagonism towards India".

The trader's body expressed hope that Ambani would give a clarion call to promote Indian goods.  "Your positive decision could be a big boost for the campaign and a great service to the soldiers who have laid down their lives for their motherland," it said to Ambani. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that being a successful entrepreneur and one of the captains of Indian Industry, it has invited the group of Industrialists led by Ambani to join the movement as a valued partner and sought their support, terming it a "game changing initiative that has the potential to reshape India's journey as a global superpower by reducing China's dominance".

CAIT has decided to boycott Chinese goods in a phased manner and for the first phase it has earmarked "finished goods" from an identified list of about 450 broad categories of products which nearly has more than 3,000 products and those products are already been manufactured in India.  In the meantime, it will be pursuing the government to draw a comprehensive strategy to facilitate Indian Industry, small industry, entrepreneurs, startups and others to evolve and manufacture goods in India pertaining to raw material, spare parts and technology driven goods, which are currently being imported from China. PTI RSN DRR DRR.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Uniphore Named in the 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support Report

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Palo Alto, CA, United States Business Wire India Seven years after being recognized as a Cool Vendor in Human-Machine Interfaces1, Gartner revisits Uniphore and writes about Where are they Now Uniphore, an ...

Algeria's government shaken up amid oil, virus troubles

Algerias president has reshuffled the government to try to fix growing economic problems linked to the countrys dependence on oil revenues and fallout from virus-related restrictions on production, travel and trade. State news agency APS an...

Govt to provide 2 pc interest subsidy to 'Shishu' borrowers under Mudra Yojna

The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2 per cent interest subvention to borrowers under the Shishu category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana PMMYUnder the Shishu category, collateral free loans of up to Rs 50,000 are giv...

Andhra's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said. As the state also confirmed 10 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020