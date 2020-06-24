Left Menu
Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card Helps Pay for the Treatments not Covered Under Insurance

To help customers pay for such medical expenses without putting a strain on their savings, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering Digital Health EMI Network Card.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:33 IST
PUNE, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having health insurance is a good way of managing one's healthcare expenses. However, many times, one may discover what their insurance does or doesn't cover only at the time of availing it, which is often too late. Navigating though the health insurance coverage is a monumental task. Usually, many treatments and costs for new medical procedures, diagnostic costs or elective treatments like slimming and cosmetic surgeries are not covered under health insurance policies. To help customers pay for such medical expenses without putting a strain on their savings, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering Digital Health EMI Network Card. Available through a fully online application process, this health card helps customers convert medical bills into No Cost EMIs over a flexible tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months. Customers can avail of this hassle-free financing option in just 5 minutes. What's more, with this digital-only card customers can avail of 800+ treatments through Bajaj Finserv's 5,500+ lifecare partners spread across 1,000+ cities. The Digital Health EMI Network Card is a family card and so, anyone in the family, including blood relations like parents, spouse, children, and siblings, can use it to convert healthcare and pharmacy bills into EMIs. Here are the treatments not covered by health insurance but available on No Cost EMIs via the Digital Health EMI Network Card- Diagnostic treatments Prior to treating a disease, healthcare institutions run several tests to arrive at a diagnosis. These include CT scans, MRI scans, blood tests, thyroid function tests and so on. While being part of regular healthcare procedures, these diagnostic tests generally fall out of the ambit of a general health insurance policy, unless the patient is hospitalised. However, with diagnostic centres being a part of the Bajaj Finserv's Health EMI Network, customers can use their health card to undergo tests and pay for the expenses in affordable EMIs. Plastic and cosmetic surgery Cosmetic and plastic surgeries are often omitted from general health insurance plans as they are considered elective and classified as non-life-threatening. This is not the case when an insurance recognizes the procedure as reconstructive or medically necessary. So, patients must be prepared to bear the cost of treatments like rhinoplasty and liposuction out of their pocket. However, Digital Health EMI Network Card holders get a pre-approved credit limit of up to Rs. 4 lakh. This amount suffices to pay for even expensive treatments available at speciality clinics or multi-speciality hospitals. Pre-existing conditions and pregnancy-related treatments Pre-existing diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes, though common, are often excluded from health insurance plans. At times, coverage is offered after a lengthy waiting period. To address this, Bajaj Finserv offers flexible repayment plans that allow customers to divide medical bills into EMIs spaced out over 3 to 24 months. Likewise, to pay for pregnancy-related costs, such as a C-section and post-delivery expenses one could be using personal finances. With the Digital Health EMI Network Card customers can avail such treatments for the mother and the child as the card is a single solution to meet one's family expenses too. This way, it can be used to finance treatment for the whole family rather than simply the cardholder. Eye and dental treatments Most often, dental and eye treatments do not require hospitalisation. Hence, they tend to be excluded from health insurance policies. However, Bajaj Finserv's partner healthcare centres offer dental care and ophthalmology treatments on No Cost EMIs, allowing customers to avail the best treatments at an affordable cost.

To get the Digital Health EMI Network Card now, existing Bajaj Finserv customers can check their pre-approved offer and follow the below steps. • Apply online with their registered mobile number • Enter the OTP sent to the number • View their pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card • Pay the one-time fee of Rs. 707 • Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App Those who aren't yet a member of the EMI Network can visit the nearest partner hospital, medical centre, or clinic to get access to No Cost EMI financing. With the Digital Health EMI Network Card aiding a health insurance plan, customers can affordably get healthcare services even if the condition is excluded from their existing health insurance. Customers can check their pre-approved offer to get access to instant EMI financing.

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating. To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in PWR PWR.

