Nissan to introduce 8 new models in AMI region as part of four-year biz plan

The AMI business plan aligns with the global direction of rationalisation, prioritisation and focus to bring core models and technologies to a territory that accounts for around 10 per cent of the world automotive market, Nissan said in a statement. As part of the transformation plan, the company will build on its existing strengths in the region, maximise synergies with alliance partners and leverage an expansive and competitive manufacturing presence in South Africa, Egypt, India and Nigeria, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:27 IST
Automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it will launch eight new products in Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) as part of a four-year strategy for the region under the company's global transformation plan. The AMI business plan aligns with the global direction of rationalisation, prioritisation and focus to bring core models and technologies to a territory that accounts for around 10 per cent of the world automotive market, Nissan said in a statement.

As part of the transformation plan, the company will build on its existing strengths in the region, maximise synergies with alliance partners and leverage an expansive and competitive manufacturing presence in South Africa, Egypt, India and Nigeria, it added. "Africa, Middle East and India is an important region where we will target investment in existing strengths, including sports utility vehicle (SUV), and bring eight new products to the market," Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said.

By driving efficiencies through the alliance and focusing on core competencies, the company will further increase the region's profitability, especially in key markets including the Gulf, South Africa and Egypt, he added. Specifically in India, the company plans to launch a mid-sized SUV.

As part of the four-year plan, the company said it aims to optimise the regional product portfolio by 20 per cent and further increase the cost-competitiveness of local plants. Besides, the automaker said it seeks to enhance export opportunities from AMI plants and leverage additional opportunities to reduce fixed cost.

"The AMI region has enormous potential with some of the most dynamic and diverse automotive markets in the world," AMI Region Chairman Guillaume Cartier said. The region will follow the global transformation strategy, announced last month by Nissan Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida, which aims to achieve sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability by the end of fiscal-year 2023.

