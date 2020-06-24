Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

The agreement was signed by the Finance Secretary, Mr Sishir Kumar Dhungana on behalf of the Government of Nepal and the World Bank Country Manager for Nepal, Mr Faris Hadad-Zervos.

World Bank | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:51 IST
Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis
The approved operation is the second in a series of three DPC operations to support key policy, regulatory and institutional reforms to unlock the economic potential of Nepal's energy sector. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Nepal and the World Bank Board signed a $100 million Development Policy Credit (DPC) today to improve the financial viability and governance of the energy sector and recover from the COVID-19 crisis. The agreement was signed by the Finance Secretary, Mr Sishir Kumar Dhungana on behalf of the Government of Nepal and the World Bank Country Manager for Nepal, Mr Faris Hadad-Zervos.

The approved operation is the second in a series of three DPC operations to support key policy, regulatory and institutional reforms to unlock the economic potential of Nepal's energy sector. These include measures to improve the financial viability of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) as the sole off-taker; establish a regulatory framework that is autonomous, transparent, and accountable; achieve greater integration with the regional electricity market to ensure the optimal use of Nepal's hydropower resource, and restructure NEA to empower provincial and local governments under the federal structure.

"We are thankful to the World Bank for the continued support to improve the quality of infrastructure and social-economic development in Nepal. The support made by the World Bank to enhance Nepal's energy capacity will improve access to electricity as aimed by our plan and budget and also enhance the capacity of Nepal Electricity Authority," stated Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance. "While Nepal has made important progress in the sector, addressing the immediate and long-term impacts of the pandemic is a key priority of the government to ensure the benefits are sustained over time."

In recent years, Nepal's energy sector made great strides with increased electricity generation, reduced system losses, and enhanced cross-border transmission capacity while putting an end to the nationwide load shedding. Electricity is now available to 88 percent of the population. An independent electricity regulator, central to the sector's reform agenda, has become operational. A newly proposed Electricity Bill will, among others, enable competition in electricity generation and establishing power trade as a licensed activity. With strong government commitment and effective management, NEA has reduced system losses, remained profitable for three consecutive years and has improved its financial performance.

"The World Bank is committed to supporting the government in strengthening the energy sector in Nepal during the crisis and for post-crisis recovery," stated Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Manager for Nepal. "This operation will help Nepal develop a reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy sector that supports poverty reduction and shared prosperity in the country."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson dismisses criticism on local lockdowns, coronavirus app

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed criticism on Wednesday of his governments plans to implement local lockdowns if there are flare ups of the novel coronavirus and of an app to trace the spread of the virus. At prime ministers q...

ANALYSIS-No sweet victory for Assad as economy collapses and U.S. sanctions hit

Just last year, President Bashar al-Assad seemed on the brink of crowning military victories by easing his diplomatic isolation and recovering more of Syria without a bullet being fired. Not only had U.S.-allied Kurds invited government for...

Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults tested positive for COVID-19.The company expects to report topline data in...

German authorities seek arrest of second Wirecard exec -Handelsblatt

German prosecutors will seek the arrest of Jan Marsalek, former chief operating officer of Wirecard, the payments company engulfed in a 2.1 billion accounting scandal, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.The Munich prosecutors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020