OYO's Loyalty Programme OYO Wizard Crosses the 7.5 Million+ Subscribers Milestone, Grows by 50% in 2020

OYO, one of the world's leading hotel chains today announced that OYO Wizard, its customer loyalty program has crossed the 7.5 million+ member mark as of May 2020. This indicates a 50% growth in subscribers in 2020 over the base last year

One of India's largest paid hospitality loyalty programs, OYO Wizard is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers and offers them a unique host of benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons and upgrades. Given the current scenario owing to COVID-19 and reduced travel, OYO has extended all Wizard memberships by 4 months at no additional cost and has contributed all proceeds from the Wizard membership purchases for April 2020 to the OYO Welfare Fund.

The OYO Welfare fund was set up for the benefit and welfare of the employees & asset partners and their staff members impacted by the pandemic or the consequent restrictions all over the world. As India returns to normalcy OYO Wizard's growing subscriber base serves as an important indicator of the need for affordable and flexible choices with end-to-end customer experience management. Keeping in mind the changing needs of customers in the post-pandemic world, OYO also recently launched a customer-centric initiative, OYO Wowcher that offers customers double its value with the flexibility on the duration of redemption. Commenting on this milestone, Abhishek Bansal, Vice President - Revenue Management - OYO Hotels & Homes said, "We are proud to announce that our loyalty program OYO Wizard has crossed the 7.5 mn+ mark. Even during tough times like these, this milestone serves as a testament that our offerings are in line with our customer's requirements which have a new benchmark post-COVID with flexibility & affordability being at the core. As we shift gears with Unlock 1.0 and hotels re-open in a phased manner, we strive to offer our loyal customers exclusive curated deals for hygienic sanitised stays with convenient, seamless booking options at industry-best prices."

Interestingly, over 60% of hotels on OYO platform are a part of the Wizard network and 60% of all transactions made by premium Wizard members are done on Wizard member hotels, resulting in higher revenue for Wizard partner hotels as compared to non-Wizard hotels. On OYO's platform, every second room booked is by a Wizard member with a 2X+ lifetime spend as compared to non-wizard members. At present, OYO Wizard is available across 4 tiers - Wizard Blue (INR 99 for 6 months membership), Wizard Silver (INR 199 for 1-year membership), Wizard Gold (INR 399 for 2 years membership) and OYO Wizard Lite.

Core benefits of premium tiers include -• An additional 5% discount on all Wizard member hotels (over and above existing discounts)• An additional 10% on Wizard Base hotel selected by the user• Instant OYO Money rewards worth INR 500, INR 1200 and INR 3000 for Blue, Silver and Gold respectively There are benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40% discount vouchers (1 for Silver and 2 for Gold) and OYO Money cashback on every stay (INR 75 for Silver, INR 200 for Gold).

For more information, log onto www.oyorooms.com/wizard. About OYO Hotels and HomesOpening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world's leading chain of hotels and homes. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. For more information, please visit www.oyorooms.com.