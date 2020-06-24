Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of approximately 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms Limited (Jio Platforms)by Jaadhu Holdings LLC (Jaadhu).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:25 IST
CCI approves acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings
Jio Platforms is a company organised and existing under the laws of the Republic of India, and a subsidiary of RIL. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of approximately 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms Limited (Jio Platforms)by Jaadhu Holdings LLC (Jaadhu).

Jaadhu is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook. Jaadhu is a newly incorporated company formed in March 2020 under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States. Facebook is a publicly-traded company listed on NASDAQ, with headquarters in California, United States of America. Facebook was founded in 2004. Its mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. The Facebook group offers various products and services that help people connect to their friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses.

Jio Platforms is a company organised and existing under the laws of the Republic of India, and a subsidiary of RIL. Jio Platforms owns (directly or indirectly) and operates digital applications and holds controlling investments in certain technology-related entities. Jio Platforms also holds 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Reliance JioInfocomm Limited (RJIL). RJIL is a public limited company incorporated in India, and is a licensed telecommunications operator, providing telecommunications services to users across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state d...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...

UPDATE 2-Mexican president says Trump meeting likely in July, urges Canada to join

Mexicos president said on Wednesday it is very probable he will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Washington in July to mark the start of a new North American trade deal, and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020