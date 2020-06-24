Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling falls against dollar as investors turn cautious

The pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and news the United States is reviewing tariffs on European products curbed global risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe U.S. currency. The dollar rose after the United States said it was considering tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:36 IST
Sterling falls against dollar as investors turn cautious
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and news the United States is reviewing tariffs on European products curbed global risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe U.S. currency.

The dollar rose after the United States said it was considering tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from Britain, France, Germany and Spain. Increased fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections contributed to the more cautious mood.

"There's been a little bit of 'risk-off' – we can see that in the stock markets this morning and I think we can see that in the news about the second wave in the U.S. and other countries," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled an easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

But top medics signed an open letter on Wednesday in the well-regarded British Medical Journal warning of the risk of a second wave. Concerns whether Britain can get a deal on its future relationship with the European Union also weighed.

The pound extended losses when the EU's chief negotiator said on Wednesday a deal was possible, but Britain needs to give clear signals it is ready to work towards one. Against the dollar, the pound was broadly flat in early trading but fell from mid-morning onwards as the dollar strengthened. At 1500 GMT it was at $1.2450, down 0.6% on the day.

Euro-sterling edged down from the three-month highs hit on Tuesday after positive European economic data. At 90.47 pence per euro, the pound was down around 0.3%. Four years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the pound is well below its pre-referendum levels.

Britain and the EU are set to miss their agreed end-of-June deadline for assessing whether the United Kingdom's financial services regulation is deemed equivalent to EU regulatory standards. Foley said that, if a deal were reached, sterling would rally. In the absence of one, she expects euro-sterling to edge up towards 91 over the summer months.

Bank of America analysts wrote in note to clients the pound should be seen more as an emerging market currency than a core G10 currency. "In our view, Brexit is likely to permanently alter the way in which investors view the pound," they wrote.

"We believe GBP is in the process of evolving into a currency that resembles the underlying reality of the British economy: small and shrinking with a growing dual deficit problem similar to more liquid EM currencies," they added.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'I'm gay and I'm proud': Israeli MP pledges fight for equality

By Rachel Savage LONDON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Israels newest member of parliament said on Wednesday he would fight for same-sex marriage and LGBT surrogacy rights, after his swearing in took the number of gay lawmakers in th...

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED searches ex-Emmar MGF MD Shravan Gupta's premises

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday carried out multiple searches on premises of Shravan Gupta, the former managing director of realty major Emmar MGF, and some others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money launder...

Blackstone raises around Rs 2,270 cr from stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT

Global fund Blackstone on Wednesday raised around USD 300 million about Rs 2,270 crore by selling its shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to monetise part of its investment, sources said. Blackstone was targeting to raise up to USD 257 mill...

U.N. chief calls on Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Wednesday to abandon plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning this threatened prospects for peace with the Palestinians. If implemented, annexation would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020