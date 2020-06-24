Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa urges support for SAA rescue but allocates no new funds

But the lack of extra funding in Wednesday's supplementary budget - beyond the 16.4 billion rand set aside in February - makes the outlook for SAA highly uncertain. The DPE said on Tuesday it had received unsolicited proposals from private sector funders, private equity investors and partners about participating in a new airline based on SAA.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:59 IST
South Africa urges support for SAA rescue but allocates no new funds
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

The South African government on Wednesday urged creditors to back a restructuring plan for South African Airways (SAA) but did not allocate new bailouts for the loss-making state airline in an emergency budget. Creditors are due to vote on the plan on Thursday, after a court application by private airline Airlink to block the vote failed.

The rescue package, published last week by SAA's administrators after months of delays and wrangling, proposed the government find at least 10 billion rand ($575.6 million) of new funds to pay some creditors, fund thousands of layoffs and restart the airline as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease. It also suggested scaling back the airline's fleet while keeping most of its routes and set a deadline of July 15 for the government to give a commitment on funding.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the ministry responsible for SAA, said it believed approval of the plan "would help creditors and employees to be co-creators of a new airline". But the lack of extra funding in Wednesday's supplementary budget - beyond the 16.4 billion rand set aside in February - makes the outlook for SAA highly uncertain.

The DPE said on Tuesday it had received unsolicited proposals from private sector funders, private equity investors, and partners about participating in a new airline based on SAA. But it has not named any of the potential investors, and some analysts are sceptical anyone would put cash into SAA without a government backstop given its longstanding frailties.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has consumed more than 20 billion rand in bailouts in the last three years alone. DPE acting Director General Kgathatso Tlhakudi said on Wednesday it was not essential for the government to retain management control in a restructured SAA.

"If we find the right partner who is prepared to inject the technology and access to markets that we require for the airline, and they are seeking management control, we are quite comfortable to let go of that," he told local radio station 702. The DPE sent a voluntary severance package offer to trade unions on Tuesday, saying the restructuring could cost 3,620 jobs.

It said the offer, which includes one week of severance pay per year of service, one month of paid notice, and a potential top-up payment, was final and agreement was important to avoid liquidation. ($1 = 17.3732 rand)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...

Delhi govt revises COVID response plan: House-to-house screening by Jul 6, rigorous monitoring

Completing house-to-house screening for coronavirus by July 6, admitting positive patients in highly dense area to care centres and CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement inside containment zones are among the eight-point revised COV...

FEATURE-Calls for reparations gain steam as U.S. reckons with racial injustice

By Nellie Peyton and Christine Murray WASHINGTONMEXICO CITY, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hen California State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber introduced a bill last year to study reparations for African Americans, she was worried peo...

All associated with Rath Yatra to be tested for COVID the second time, says Odisha govt

A massive COVID-19 test of all servitors, police personnel and Jagannath Temple Administration officials associated with Ratha Yatra will be done for the second time, said Odisha Government on Wednesday. The state government in an official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020