Financial services dept sealed for sanitisation after COVID-19 cases

The office of Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Finance Ministry has been sealed for one day for sanitisation following positive COVID-19 cases. According to an office memorandum issued on Wednesday, the deep-cleaning or sanitisation will be done on June 25. The action has been necessitated on account of numerous officers and staff members of the DFS testing positive for the infection. Earlier this month, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) was sealed as Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The DFS, which is in Jeevan Deep Building on Parliament Street, is the administrative department for public sector financial institutions including banks and insurance. The officers and staff are requested to be available online, the memorandum said. The DFS is playing a pivotal role in implementing Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Yojana to help poor people and bring the economy back on track.

Many buildings in the vicinity including NITI Aayog, Shram Shakti Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan Rail Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Air India office were sealed temporarily in the past for sanitisation after COVID-19 cases..