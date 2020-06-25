Left Menu
Development News Edition

GlobalFoundries eyes new chip plant as Washington mulls semiconductor stimulus -CEO

What may take us five years, we can accelerate to two years." In overall revenue, GlobalFoundries is the world's third-largest foundry behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd but ranks second-largest when factoring out the part of Samsung's foundry business that makes chips for other elements of the Korean firm.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 05:41 IST
GlobalFoundries eyes new chip plant as Washington mulls semiconductor stimulus -CEO

GlobalFoundries could expand output at its flagship U.S. plant or break ground on a new one next to it, the chief executive of the semiconductor contract manufacturer told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S.-based GlobalFoundries, a unit of Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, could install new equipment to take advantage of 30% to 40% of floor space that is unused at its Malta, New York factory, which would boost output within 12 to 14 months. In a second phase, it may build an adjacent plant that could be producing chips by 2024, CEO Tom Caulfield said in interview.

Caulfield said the plans would hinge on customer demand - which has been difficult to predict during the coronavirus pandemic - and could be significantly sped up if U.S. lawmakers pass a $22.8 billion package to bolster domestic chip manufacturing. On Tuesday, GlobalFoundries, which makes specialty chips for customers such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Broadcom Inc, said it had secured a purchase option agreement for about 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its Malta plant. Expanding the existing plant would cost "in the single-digit billions" while building a new plant would cost "high single-digits or higher," he said without elaborating.

Lawmakers in Washington are calling for more funds to fuel growth of U.S. chip foundries, as the Trump administration faces off with Beijing to dominate the high-tech industry. GlobalFoundries has direct and indirect business with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the biggest target of U.S. technology restrictions, but Caulfield said Huawei is "not a very appreciable part of our business" and that GlobalFoundries complies with all U.S. regulations.

Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Mark Warner introduced a bill this month to provide more than $22.8 billion in aid for semiconductor manufacturers and more legislation is expected. "There's only a certain pace at which we can go," Caulfield said. "A partnership with the U.S. can accelerate that capability. ... What may take us five years, we can accelerate to two years."

In overall revenue, GlobalFoundries is the world's third-largest foundry behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd but ranks second-largest when factoring out the part of Samsung's foundry business that makes chips for other elements of the Korean firm. GlobalFoundries expects flat revenue this year of about $5.5 billion, below its initial forecast of $6 billion, after selling a custom-chip business to Marvell Technology Group Ltd for $600 million last year. GlobalFoundries viewed the business as competing with its own customers.

The manufacturer still plans an initial public offering that allows Mubadala to maintain a majority stake, but the listing may slip into 2023 from a previously projected 2022, Caulfield said, adding the timing depends more on financial milestones than a date.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia can confidently respond to new COVID-19 outbreaks - Morrison

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks. There will be outbreaks...we cant go stop-go-stop-g...

Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses and private vehicles will be allowed from June 25 to June 30. The Chief Minister said that the de...

Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers sai...

46 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,507

As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020