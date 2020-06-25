Huobi Global Announces Exclusive and Lowest Fee Rate Bands for India Crypto Spot Trading Market

NEW DELHI, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the best performing crypto currency exchange is delivering strong liquidity to traders - individual and institutional. In addition to this unwavering commitment, Huobi is announcing three trading fee bands in an important fee reduction campaign, which will take effect on June 23, 2020, until September 30. The standard fee band is 0.099% and users can apply the HT offset to the 0.07% trading fee. Users with more than 2 Bitcoin idle funds can enjoy the lowest trading fee rate of 0.055%. "Huobi has been putting in a pioneer, client-centric driven approach since 2013. We are very inclined to listen to our clients and we remain committed to the best trading experience we want to deliver to our users. After Indian Supreme Court lifted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ban on cryptocurrency exchange, business or traders in India, the local market has responded positively. We made the decision to reduce the trading fee rate from 0.2% to 0.055% for HT offset after have completed a comprehensive user research. The ordinary trading fee offset is 0.099%. In fact, Huobi offers the lowest fee rate under the same price bands," said Ciara Sun, the Business VP of Huobi Global.

Huobi's long-term objective of delivering above market returns over a cycle is anchored by the following attributes: Relative Value – A sole focus on our core competency Independent – An ownership structure that aligns our long-term goals with our clients Competitive – A fee structure that improves net returns for our clients Huobi is confident that the reduction in trading fee and expenses can provide meaningful value for users going forward. Trading fee comparison And professional traders can also acquire more competitive rates as follows: Disclosure: Cryptocurrency investing involves risk including loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

About Huobi Global Huobi is a global cryptocurrency trading platform providing users with spot and derivatives products. After securing investments from notable angel investors and Sequoia Capital etc., Huobi quickly captured a large amount of market share and became a top crypto exchange worldwide. Founded in 2013, Huobi used to account for more than 60% of global Bitcoin trading before the Chinese government officially banned crypto trading in September 2017. Late 2017, Huobi established South Korea and Japan offices with the Group's cumulative turnover exceeding 850 billion USD. In April 2019, Huobi Global's 24-hour trading volume for spot market reached 1st place according to CoinMarketCap.