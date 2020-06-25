Wirecard files for insolvency proceedings

Wirecard files for insolvency proceedingsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:05 IST
German payments company Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing to open insolvency proceedings after disclosing a $2.1 billion financial hole in its accounts.
Shares were suspended before the announcement by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They have lost more than 90% of their value since auditor EY refused to sign off on the 2019 accounts, leading to the resignation of long-time CEO Markus Braun.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wirecard
- Markus Braun
- EY
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Wirecard says missing $2.1 billion never existed, rips up earlier accounts
Wirecard thinks its $2.1 billion cash was a fiction in growing 'disaster'
Wirecard short sellers hit jackpot after shares dive 60%
Wirecard thinks $2.1 billion was a fiction in growing 'disaster'
Very clear Wirecard deposit certificate was 'spurious', BPI CEO says