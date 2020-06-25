Left Menu
Development News Edition

Student bodies demand govt to put on hold draft EIA notification

The draft notification intends to bring in controversial amendments such as post-facto grant of approval, exemption of several large industries from public hearings, permission for industries to submit just one compliance report a year rather than two, increased validity of the environment clearances for mining projects and river valley projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:21 IST
Student bodies demand govt to put on hold draft EIA notification

Nearly 50 student organisations across colleges and universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, have written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020. Student unions, including AISA, JNUSU as well as youth groups and environmental clubs across several colleges have demanded the government put on hold the draft EIA Notification 2020 and rewrite as per the recommendations of green experts. The petition is led by Ashoka's University's Anjali Dalmia, a 20-year-old student and environmentalist from Pune.

The petition says that the draft notification poses a serious threat to the environment and society as it gives a free reign to several businesses and destructive industries such as mining and construction. The draft notification intends to bring in controversial amendments such as post-facto grant of approval, exemption of several large industries from public hearings, permission for industries to submit just one compliance report a year rather than two, increased validity of the environment clearances for mining projects and river valley projects. Taanika Shankar and Smruthi Ananth, members of the Sustainability Committee at Azim Premji University UG, pointed out that Mumbai's Aarey forest was cleared to build a metro shed despite massive protests. They cited examples of gas leak incidents at LG Polymers in Vizag and Baghjan in Assam to buttress the plea.

They pointed out that land was cleared to extend the ports in Goa regardless of protests in 2016. Despite the obvious improvement of rivers and lowered pollution levels during the lockdown period, the MOEFCC is still approving destructive projects, they added. The EIA notification provides the framework for India's environmental policy and institutes rules for environmental assessments and clearances. The EIA Notification 2020 seeks to supersede and completely replace the EIA Notifications 2006 along with all several amendments made since then..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

4 NNP ministers who resigned earlier, now support BJP's N. Biren Singh govt in Manipur, says Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National Peoples Party NPP ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJPs N. Biren Singh in Manipur.Fo...

ANALYSIS-As bosses embrace tech to monitor remote workers, can privacy endure?

By Umberto Bacchi and Avi Asher-Schapiro MILANNEW YORK, June 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When a client asked Los Angeles-based graphic designer Lea to install software that would count her keystrokes, track the websites she visited and ...

Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations NSFs on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders. The court on Wednes...

Senior IPS officer seeks premature retirement, writes to MHA

Senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy TSPA, VK Singh, has sought permission from the Centre for premature retirement,saying he joined the service with great hopes to change the police system but failed to achieve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020