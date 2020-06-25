ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a video-based KYC facility for onboarding new customers for savings account, as well as for providing personal loans and credit cards. The facility, which is fully digital and paperless, will be available in a phased manner for home loans and other retail products as well, an official statement said. *** Yes Bank launches digital wallet to enable contactless payments Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its digital wallet 'Yuva Pay' to enable contactless payments.

It has tied up with UDMA Technologies for the offering, which can be used for a host of payments like settling utility bills, Fastag recharge etc, an official statement said. *** Inspira Enterprise partners with MCGM to manage patients' data Inspira Enterprise on Thursday announced a partnership with the city civic body to implement a cloud-based health management information system across select hospitals of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. It will enable these hospitals to efficiently manage large volumes of critical data related to COVID-19 patients, an official statement said.