Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

The facility, which is fully digital and paperless, will be available in a phased manner for home loans and other retail products as well, an official statement said. It will enable these hospitals to efficiently manage large volumes of critical data related to COVID-19 patients, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:30 IST
Business briefs

ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a video-based KYC facility for onboarding new customers for savings account, as well as for providing personal loans and credit cards. The facility, which is fully digital and paperless, will be available in a phased manner for home loans and other retail products as well, an official statement said. *** Yes Bank launches digital wallet to enable contactless payments Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its digital wallet 'Yuva Pay' to enable contactless payments.

It has tied up with UDMA Technologies for the offering, which can be used for a host of payments like settling utility bills, Fastag recharge etc, an official statement said. *** Inspira Enterprise partners with MCGM to manage patients' data Inspira Enterprise on Thursday announced a partnership with the city civic body to implement a cloud-based health management information system across select hospitals of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. It will enable these hospitals to efficiently manage large volumes of critical data related to COVID-19 patients, an official statement said.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

4 NNP ministers who resigned earlier, now support BJP's N. Biren Singh govt in Manipur, says Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National Peoples Party NPP ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJPs N. Biren Singh in Manipur.Fo...

ANALYSIS-As bosses embrace tech to monitor remote workers, can privacy endure?

By Umberto Bacchi and Avi Asher-Schapiro MILANNEW YORK, June 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When a client asked Los Angeles-based graphic designer Lea to install software that would count her keystrokes, track the websites she visited and ...

Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations NSFs on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders. The court on Wednes...

Senior IPS officer seeks premature retirement, writes to MHA

Senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy TSPA, VK Singh, has sought permission from the Centre for premature retirement,saying he joined the service with great hopes to change the police system but failed to achieve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020