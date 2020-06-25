Honda commences pre-launch bookings for all new City

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new mid-sized sedan City, which is all set to hit the market next month. Customers can book the fifth generation City from the comfort of their home through company's online sales platform by paying an amount of Rs 5,000, HCIL said in a statement.

The customers can also book the model at the company's authorised dealership network across the country by paying an amount of Rs 21,000, it added. "The all new model has been developed with an aim to build on City's indisputable legacy and popularity with a promise of delivering supremacy to our esteemed customers," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

The company is hopeful that the upcoming model will receive as much love from customers as its previous generations, he added. The new City comes with several segment-first features such as full LED headlamps, Z-shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, lane watch camera, vehicle stability assist (VSA) with agile handling assist (AHA) among others.

It also offers equipment such as 20.3 cm advanced touchscreen display audio, seamless smartphone connectivity with Android auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink and one-touch electric sunroof. It also comes with connected features with Alexa remote capability.

The petrol variants of the new City will come with 1.5-litre powertrain mated with six speed manual and seven speed continuously variable transmission (CVT). The manual trims will return fuel efficiency of 17.8 km/litre while the CVT trims will deliver 18.4 km/litre, the company claimed.

The diesel trims, which will come with 1.5-litre engine mated to a six speed manual transmission, will deliver fuel efficiency of 24.1 km/litre, it added. The company said the model will be wider and longest in its segment.