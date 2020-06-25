Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOB back in black, posts Rs 143.79 cr net profit in Q4

The public sector bank had posted a net loss of Rs 1,985.16 crore during January-March quarter of preceding fiscal ended March 2019. In October-December 2019, its net loss stood at Rs 6,075.49 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:40 IST
IOB back in black, posts Rs 143.79 cr net profit in Q4

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) swung into black, posting a net profit of Rs 143.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as bad loans declined significantly. The public sector bank had posted a net loss of Rs 1,985.16 crore during January-March quarter of preceding fiscal ended March 2019.

In October-December 2019, its net loss stood at Rs 6,075.49 crore. Income during March quarter of FY20 remained nearly flat at Rs 5,484.06 crore as compared with Rs 5,473.92 crore in the same period of 2018-19, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

Provisioning for bad loans and contingencies during the quarter under review fell to Rs 1,060.38 crore as against Rs 4,501.92 crore in the year-ago quarter. On asset quality front, there was a huge improvement in gross non-performing assets (NPA) which stood at 14.78 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020 as against 21.97 per cent at the end of March 2019.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 19,912.70 crore as against Rs 33,398.12 crore a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans dropped to 5.44 per cent (Rs 6,602.80 crore) from 10.81 per cent (Rs 14,368.30 crore) a year ago.

The bank's provision coverage ratio as on March 31, 2020 stood at 86.94 per cent as against 71.39 per cent a year ago. Shares of IOB on Thursday closed 10 per cent higher at Rs 11.99 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil central bank cuts 2020 GDP forecast to -6.4%, warns of uncertain recovery

Brazils central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4 from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually hig...

Baijal reviews law and order, directs police to keep strict vigil at state borders

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewd law and order situation in the national capital and directed Delhi Police to increase their presence in crime prone areas and keep strict vigil at state borders. Taking to Twitter, L...

Examination Prep School Operator, AzuriteStyle Co. Newly Develops Cool Antibacterial Face Mask That Enables Nasal Breathing, Begins Overseas Sales on June 20

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24, 2020 Kyodo JBN,AsiaNet -- Examination prep school operator, AzuriteStyle Co., Ltd. has developed a cool antibacterial face mask that enables nasal breathing. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, students have been wea...

COMMODITY PRICES

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST COPPER CABEL SCRAP 430.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 425.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 410.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 385.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020