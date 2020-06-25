Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka becomes the First State to Amend its Industries (Facilitation) Act for Small, Medium and Large-scale Industries

• Karnataka amends Industries (Facilitation) Act to boost investment across sectors • Facilitation Act to be a huge game changer and aid Ease of Doing Business in Karnataka • Under the amended Act, medium and small industries to commence manufacturing without having to wait for any statutory clearances for the first three years.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:20 IST
Karnataka becomes the First State to Amend its Industries (Facilitation) Act for Small, Medium and Large-scale Industries

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)The Karnataka government today amended the long pending industrial reform “The Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Act, 2002” to facilitate and attract investment in the state. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet meeting held today and chaired by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa. • Karnataka amends Industries (Facilitation) Act to boost investment across sectors

• Facilitation Act to be a huge game changer and aid Ease of Doing Business in Karnataka

• Under the amended Act, medium and small industries to commence manufacturing without having to wait for any statutory clearances for the first three years. Currently, only Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two states in the country that have amended this Act for small scale industries only. In our state the amended act includes small, medium and large scale industries. Under the amended Act, an industry would not need any statutory permissions for the first three years, or whichever is earlier to set up operations in the state. These permissions include approvals from under multiple state laws, including trade licence and building-plan approval, measures that would save lot of time and cost for industries. The objective of the amended Act is to simplify regulations and reduce procedural requirements and create a conducive investment environment. Economies worldwide are seeing a slow transition and will require a longer period to restore the pre-COVID normalcy levels. In midst of these sobering business environment, the Karnataka State Cabinet cleared the (Facilitation) Act, 2002. This Act has been a long pending demand by the investors and will usher in investments to the state in coming days. During a media briefing held today at Bengaluru, Jagdish Shettar, Minister for Large & Media Scale Industries said, “This decision was taken today in the cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and I thank all my cabinet colleagues for this progressive move. This is an historic decision taken for the benefit of the industrial sector. This decision has been undertaken as the government wants to promote Ease of Doing Business and facilitate investors to invest in the state." In the past, numerous procedures and clearances have resulted in delay of setting up industries and escalated the project cost for the investors, thus resulting in a huge economic toll and delayed investment to the state. Keeping that in mind, the newly amended Act shall ensure the investors are insulated by the delays. In order to kick-start the economic activity post-COVID-19, the Karnataka government in the last few weeks has stressed on Ease of Doing Business, with single window for investors, simplified processes, regular consultation with Industry, stable policy-driven. The state has also simplified land and labour laws to promote Karnataka as an investment destination. PWRPWR

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases cross 20,000-mark in UP; death toll mounts to 611

Uttar Pradesh recorded 15 more deaths and 636 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally past the 20,000-mark as the fatalities mounted to 611. At 20,193 cases, the state has added 12,370 to the count since June 1 when the Centre b...

Consider as representation plea to move COVID checkpoints closer to Keraka-TN border: HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government and authorities concerned to consider as a representation plea seeking directions to move the COVID-19 checkpoints, to screen those coming from Tamil Nadu, close to the border....

Kazakh health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis

Kazakhstans health minister resigned on Thursday, saying COVID-19 complications prevented him from leading efforts against the coronavirus outbreak as its surges once more.Yelzhan Birtanov, who had held the post since early 2017 and caught ...

As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal

Vineyard owner Haidar al-Zahar recalls with joy the day in 2005 when Israel removed its settlers and troops from the Gaza Strip, part of a withdrawal that few Palestinians thought they would ever see. I felt like a prisoner who suddenly fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020