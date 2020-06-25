Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures drop on sharp rise in virus cases, elevated jobless claims

U.S. stock futures slipped further on Thursday following Wall Street's worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number. Data showed about 1.48 million Americans signed up for unemployment benefits in the last week.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:33 IST
US STOCKS-Futures drop on sharp rise in virus cases, elevated jobless claims

U.S. stock futures slipped further on Thursday following Wall Street's worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number.

Data showed about 1.48 million Americans signed up for unemployment benefits in the last week. The figure came in only slightly below the 1.5 million in the prior week as weak demand forced U.S. employers to lay off workers even as businesses reopened. Walt Disney Co slipped 2.6% in premarket trading after it delayed the reopening of theme parks due to the health crisis. A report also said the company was considering postponing the July 24 release of "Mulan".

"Markets have been pricing in perfection over almost three months that reopening (businesses) will begin to kickstart the economy off the lows," said Michael Hans, chief investment officer at Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth in Greater New York City Area. But the course of the pandemic remains uncertain "and until we have a little bit more clarity, it's only natural that markets take a breather here," Hans added.

The resurgence in virus cases across the United States has revived fears of another lockdown to contain the pandemic and threatened to halt a Wall Street rally that was powered by a raft of global stimulus since late March. After coming within 5% of its record high in early June, the benchmark S&P 500 has lost nearly 6% in the past two weeks and analysts cautioned further declines amid worsening economic forecasts.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warned of a nearly 5% plunge in the global economic output in 2020. At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 218 points, or 0.86%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.69% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.18%.

Boeing Co tumbled 4% as rival Airbus reached a crucial jetliner production target and smoothed recent industrial problems. Berenberg also reduced its rating on the U.S. planemaker's shares to "sell", noting elevated near-term risks linked to the pandemic, the pace of recovery in air travel and uncertainty related to production rates.

Moderna Inc rose 4% after it signed a partnership with contract drugmaker Catalent Inc to support production of 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Chelsea have always been a real force': Pep Guardiola ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their opponents have always been a real force. They have always been a real force. With Antonio Conte they won the league and that was four years ago, the clubs ...

Jofra Archer set to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday confirmed that Jofra Archer has tested negative for coronavirus and is free to start training from tomorrow. ECB took to Twitter and wrote UPDATE JofraArcher has tested negative for COVID-...

15-year-old Romero hails unforgettable Spanish league debut

About to make history as the youngest player in the Spanish league, 15-year-old Luka Romeros heart was racing. Going at 3,000 kph, said Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno, who touched Romeros chest.Dubbed by local media as the new Messi and the ...

COVID-19 cases cross 20,000-mark in UP; death toll mounts to 611

Uttar Pradesh recorded 15 more deaths and 636 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally past the 20,000-mark as the fatalities mounted to 611. At 20,193 cases, the state has added 12,370 to the count since June 1 when the Centre b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020